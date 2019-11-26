Article Contents
- 1 Phones
- 2 Chromebooks
- 3 Smart speakers and displays
- 4 Connected home
- 5 Streaming devices
- 6 Headphones
- 7 Non-smart speakers
- 8 Security
- 9 Tablets and e-readers
- 10 Networking
- 11 TVs
- 12 Wearables
- 13 Drones
- 14 Accessories
Black Friday is barreling toward us like a freight train. Thankfully, retailers are kind enough to warn us about many of the deals they intend to run ahead of time, which helps us help you make the best possible holiday shopping decisions. Here, for your convenience, we've rounded up all the best deals we've spotted in advance.
Discounts are shown as reported by their retailer. Most deals go live on Thanksgiving (the 28th) or Black Friday (the 29th), but some will be available earlier. Walmart's deals, for example, start at 10 p.m. Eastern on Wednesday, November 27. Google's got a few starting on Sunday, November 24. We've marked each deal with its start date. If you see one without a date, that means we don't know when it'll be available.
If you're on the hunt for something specific, go ahead and ctrl + F that sucker, because this list is a doozy. Otherwise, feel free to use the handy red article contents menu to skip around, or just browse at your leisure. Happy shopping.
Phones
- Pixel 4
- Pixel 4 XL
- Pixel 3
- Target - $550 gift card activation on AT&T or Verizon, starts 11/29
- Pixel 3 XL
- Target - $550 gift card activation on AT&T or Verizon, starts 11/29
- Pixel 3a
- Google - Starting at $299 ($100 off, $399 MSRP)
- Pixel 3a XL
Samsung
- Galaxy S10
- Costco - $430 over two years with activation on Verizon ($470 off, $900 MSRP) starts 11/22, in-store only
- Costco - With $420 gift card with activation on AT&T or Sprint, starts 11/22, in-store only
- Best Buy - Starting at $700 ($200 off) starts 11/28
- Walmart - $450 gift card with activation on AT&T, Sprint or Verizon, starts 11/27
- Galaxy S10+
- Costco - $530 over two years with activation on Verizon ($470 off, $1,000 MSRP) starts 11/22, in-store only
- Costco - With $420 gift card with activation on AT&T or Sprint, starts 11/22, in-store only
- Best Buy - Starting at $800 ($200 off) starts 11/28
- Walmart - $450 gift card with activation on AT&T, Sprint or Verizon, starts 11/27
- Galaxy S10e
- Galaxy Note10+
- Galaxy Note9
- Walmart - $300 gift card with activation on AT&T, Sprint or Verizon, starts 11/27
OnePlus
- OnePlus 7 Pro
- OnePlus - $549 ($150 off, $699 MSRP) available now
- OnePlus 6T
- OnePlus - $449 ($150 off, $599 MSRP) available now
Budget
- LG K8
- Best Buy - $90 ($50 off, $140 MSRP) starts 11/28
- LG Stylo 5
- Best Buy - $170 ($130 off, $300 MSRP) starts 11/28
- Blu Vivo XI
- Best Buy - $120 ($100 off, $220 MSRP) starts 11/28
- Blu Vivo XI+
- Best Buy - $200 ($100 off, $300 MSRP) starts 11/28
Chromebooks
- Pixel Slate
- HP Chromebook 15
- Walmart - $299 ($170 off, $469 MSRP) starts 11/27
- Samsung Chromebook 3
- Walmart- $99 ($60 off, $159 MSRP) starts 11/27
- Dell Inspiron Chromebook 14
- Best Buy - $449 ($100 off, $549 MSRP) starts 11/28
- Samsung Chromebook Plus
- Best Buy - $299 ($150 off, $449 MSRP) starts 11/28
- Acer Chromebook Spin
- Best Buy, $219 ($110 off, $329 MSRP) starts 11/28
Smart speakers and displays
Google Assistant
- Google Home
- Target - $49 ($50 0ff, $99 MSRP) starts 11/28
- Nest Hub
- Nest Hub Max
- Google Nest Mini
- Google Home Mini (1st gen)
- Lenovo Smart Clock
- Walmart - $39 ($40 off, $79 MSRP) starts 11/27
Alexa
- Echo (3rd gen)
- Echo Dot (3rd gen)
- Echo Dot with clock
- Amazon - $35 ($25 off, $60 MSRP) starts 11/28
- Echo Show (2nd gen)
- Echo Show 5
- Echo Show 8
- Best Buy - $80 ($50 off, $130 MSRP) starts 11/28
- Facebook Portal
- Best Buy - $130 ($50 off, $180 MSRP) starts 11/28
- Facebook Portal Mini
- Best Buy - $80 ($50 off, $130 MSRP) starts 11/28
Connected home
Thermostats
- Nest thermostats
- Best Buy - Up to $70 off, starts 11/28
- Nest Learning Thermostat
- Ecobee thermostats
- Best Buy - Up to $50 off at, starts 11/28
- Honeywell smart thermostat
- Best Buy - $120 ($80 off)starts 11/28
Smart lighting
- Amazon smart plug
- Philips Hue 80" light strip
- Target - $90 with $35 gift card, starts 11/28
- Philips Hue White & Color Ambiance 4-bulb kit
- Target - $200 with $55 gift card, starts 11/28
- Lutron Caseta smart lighting kit
- Best Buy - $80 ($20 off, $100 MSRP) starts 11/28
Robot vacuums
- Roomba 675 vacuum
- Best Buy - $200 ($100 off, $300 MSRP) starts 11/28
- Roomba 960 Wi-Fi-connected vacuum
- Best Buy - $400 ($250 off) starts 11/28
- Roomba 675
- Target - $200 ($100 off) starts 11/28
- Roomba 690
- Target - $250 ($100 off) starts 11/28
- Roomba e5 (5150)
- Target - $280 ($95 off) starts 11/28
- Shark IQ RV1001 vacuum
- Best Buy - $300 ($150 off) starts 11/28
- Shark Ion R76
- Target - $180 ($120 off) starts 11/28
- Ecovacs Deebot N79W
- Target - $150 ($130 off) starts 11/28
- Braava Jet M6 Wi-Fi-connected mop
- Best Buy - $400 ($100 off) starts 11/28
Sensors
- Nest Protect smoke detector
- Google - $99 ($20 off)
Streaming devices
- Stadia Premiere with Nest Wifi
- Google - $398 ($80 off)
- Chromecast
- Chromecast Ultra
- Best Buy - $50 ($20 off) starts 11/28
- Google Home Mini + Chromecast bundle
- Walmart - $35 ($29 off) starts 11/27
Amazon
- Fire TV Stick
- Fire TV Stick 4K
- Fire TV Cube
- Echo Link Amp
- Amazon - $240 ($60 off, $300 MSRP) starts 11/22
Roku
- Roku Ultra
- Roku SE
- Walmart - $18 ($42 off, $60 MSRP) starts 11/27
- Roku Streaming Stick+
- Roku Smart Soundbar
- Roku - $150 ($30 off, $180 MSRP) starts 11/28
Headphones
True wireless earbuds
- Samsung Galaxy Buds
- Apple AirPods
- Apple AirPods with wireless charging case
- Target - $170 ($30 off) available now
- JBL Free X
- Target - $75 ($75 off) starts 11/28
- Skullcandy Indy
- Target - $50 ($40 off) starts 11/28
- JLab JBuds Air Sport
- Target - $35 ($35 off) starts 11/28
- JLab JBuds Air Executive
- Walmart - $34 ($35 off) starts 11/27
- Onn true wireless earbuds
- Walmart - $15 ($10 off) starts 11/27
Noise-canceling headphones
- Sony WHH900N
- Costco - $130 ($70 off) starts 11/28
- Bose QuietComfort 35 Series I
- Costco - $270 ($30 off) starts 11/28
- Beats Studio3 over-ear noise-canceling headphones
- Target - $280 ($70 off) starts 11/28
Athletic earbuds
- Bose SoundSport
- Powerbeats 3
- Walmart - $89 ($30 off) starts 11/27
Other headphones
- JLab Studio headphones
- Walmart - $15 ($15 off, $30 MSRP) starts 11/27
- Beats Solo3 headphones
- Walmart - $129 ($70 off, $199 MSRP) starts 11/27
- AfterShokz Titanium bone conduction headphones
- Best Buy - $60 ($20 off, $80 MSRP) starts 11/28
Non-smart speakers
- Anker Rave Bluetooth speaker
- Walmart - $100 ($49 off, $149 MSRP) starts 11/27
- JBL Flip 3 Stealth Bluetooth speaker
- Walmart - $50 ($50 off, $100 MSRP) starts 11/27
- JBL Go 2 Bluetooth speaker
- Walmart - $20 ($15 off, $35 MSRP) starts 11/27
- JBL Charge 4 Bluetooth speaker
- JBL Flip 4 Bluetooth speaker
- Best Buy - $60 ($40 off, $100 MSRP) starts 11/28
- JBL Clip 3
- Best Buy - $30 ($40 off, $70 MSRP) starts 11/28
- Ultimate Ears Wonderboom
- Target - $40 ($40 off, $80 MSRP) starts 11/28
- Ultimate Ears Megaboom Remix
- Costco - $100 ($50 off, $150 MSRP) starts 11/28
- Sony XB41 Bluetooth speaker
- Target - $125 ($125 off, $250 MSRP) starts 11/28
- Sonos Play:1 two-pack
Security
Arlo
- Arlo Pro 2 1-camera kit
- Best Buy - $200 ($50 off, $250 MSRP) available now
- Arlo Pro 2 add-on camera
- Best Buy - $140 ($40 off, $180 MSRP) available now
- Arlo Pro 2 3-camera kit
- Costco - $330 ($100 off, $430 MSRP) starts 11/28
Nest
- Nest Hello Doorbell
- Nest Cam Indoor
- Target - $159 ($40 off, $199 MSRP) starts 11/28
- Nest Cam Outdoor
- Google - $159 ($40 off, $199 MSRP — plus up to $522 on bundles)
Ring
- Video Doorbell 2
- Indoor Cam 2-pack
- Ring Video Doorbell Pro + Echo Show 5 bundle
- Amazon - $189 ($150 off, $329 MSRP) starts 11/22
- Ring Stick Up Cam Battery 3-pack
- Costco - $380 ($70 off, $450 MSRP) starts 11/28
Canary
- Canary Flex Indoor/Outdoor Camera
- Best Buy - $140 ($60 off) starts 11/28
- Canary View Indoor Camera
- Best Buy - $50 ($30 off) starts 11/28
Connected locks
- August Smart Lock Pro + Connect
- Best Buy - $150 ($130 off) starts 11/28
- Yale Assure touchscreen lock
- Best Buy - $210 ($70 off) starts 11/28
Simplisafe, Blink, Chamberlain
- Simplisafe 7-piece security system
- Best Buy - $150 ($120 off) starts 11/28
- Blink XT2 3 Camera Kit
- Amazon - $185 ($65 off) starts 11/27
- Chamberlain MyQ Smart Garage Hub
- Best Buy - $30 ($20 off) starts 11/28
Tablets and e-readers
Amazon
- Fire 7
- Fire 7 Kids Edition
- Fire HD 8
- Amazon - $50 ($30 off, $80 MSRP) starts 11/22
- Fire HD 8 Kids Edition
- Amazon - $80 ($50 off, $130 MSRP) starts 11/22
- Target - $80 ($50 off) starts 11/28
- Fire HD 10
- Kindle Paperwhite (2018
Samsung
- Galaxy Tab A 8"
- Costco - $110 ($30 off, $140 MSRP) starts 11/28
- Galaxy Tab A 10.1"
Onn
- Onn 7" tablet
- Walmart - $28 ($22 off, $50 MSRP) starts 11/27
- Onn 10.1" tablet with keyboard
- Walmart - $59 ($40 off, $99 MSRP) starts 11/27
Apple
- iPad 10.2-inch (7th gen)
- Target - $250 ($80 off, $330 MSRP) starts 11/28
Networking
- Nest Wifi 3-pack
- Best Buy - $289 ($60 off, $349 MSRP) starts 11/28
- Nest Wifi router and point:
- Google - $229 ($40 off, $269 MSRP)
Linksys, Eero
- Linksys Velop 2-pack
- Eero systems
- Best Buy - Up to 30% off, starts 11/28
TVs
All models are 4K unless otherwise noted.
49" and smaller
- Hisense 32" Android TV (720p)
- Best Buy - $80 ($70 off) starts 11/28
- Onn 40" Roku TV (1080p)
- Walmart - $98, starts 11/27
- Samsung 43" NU6900 Series TV
- Target - $230 ($70 off) starts 11/28
- Insignia 43" Fire TV plus free Echo Dot
- Best Buy - $200 ($100 off, $300 MSRP) starts 11/28
50" - 59"
- Onn 50" Roku TV
- Walmart - $148, starts 11/27
- Westinghouse 50" UT4009 Series TV
- Target - $150 ($160 off, $310 MSRP) starts 11/28
- Samsung 50" NU6900 Series TV
- Samsung 50" RU7100 Series 4K TV
- Target - $350 ($150 off, $500 MSRP) available now
- TCL 55" S425 Series Roku TV
- Target - $280 ($160 off, $440 MSRP) starts 11/28
- Samsung 55" NU6900 Series TV
- Walmart - $328 ($50 off, $378 MSRP) starts 11/28
- Samsung 55" RU7100 Series TV
- Target - $450 ($150 off, $600 MSRP) available now
- Samsung 55" Q60 Series
- Best Buy - $700 ($200 off, $900 MSRP) starts 11/28
- Onn 58" Roku TV
- Walmart - $198, starts 11/27
- Insignia 58" Fire TV plus free Echo Dot
- Best Buy - $200 ($280 off, $480 MSRP) starts 11/28
- Samsung 58" 6 Series TV
- Costco - $380 ($50 off, $430 MSRP) available now
60" - 69"
- Vizio 65" V Series TV
- Walmart - $398 ($130 off, $528 MSRP) starts 11/27
- LG 65" UM6900PUA Series TV
- Target - $480 ($220 off, $700 MSRP) starts 11/28
- Samsung 65" RU7100 Series TV
- Target - $600 ($300 off, $900 MSRP) available now
- Samsung 65" 8 Series TV
- Costco - $780 ($320 off, $1,100 MSRP) available now
- Sony Bravia 65" A8G Series TV
- Best Buy - $2,000 ($800 off, $2,800 MSRP) starts 11/28
- LG 65" B9 Series TV
- Costco - $2,000 ($300 off, $2,300 MSRP) available now
70" and larger
- Samsung 70" 6 Series TV
- Best Buy - $550 ($350 off, $800 MSRP) starts 11/28
- Vizio 75" PX Series TV
- Costco - $1,700 ($800 off, $1,500 MSRP) starts 11/28
- Samsung 75" Q70 Series TV
- Best Buy - $2,000 ($700 off, $2,700 MSRP) starts 11/28
Wearables
Samsung
- Samsung Galaxy Watch 42mm
- Target - $250 ($80 off, $330 MSRP) starts 11/28
- Samsung Galaxy Watch 46mm
- Best Buy - $270 ($80 off, $350 MSRP) starts 11/28
- Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 40mm
- Best Buy - $150 ($50 off, $200 MSRP) starts 11/28
- Samsung Galaxy Watch Active2
- Samsung Galaxy Watch Active2
- Best Buy - Starting at $230 ($50 off) starts 11/28
- Samsung Galaxy Fit
- Best Buy - $80 ($20 off) starts 11/28
Fitbit
- Fitbit Inspire
- Best Buy - Up to $30 off, starts 11/28
- Fitbit Inspire HR
- Fitbit Versa Lite
- Fitbit Versa 2
- Fitbit Charge 3
- Fitbit Ace 2
Garmin
- Garmin Forerunner 35
- Best Buy - $100 ($30 off, $130 MSRP) starts 11/28
- Garmin Jr2
- Best Buy - $50 ($20 off, $70 MSRP) starts 11/28
- Garmin Instinct
- Best Buy - $200 ($100 off, $300 MSRP) starts 11/28
- Garmin Venu
- Best Buy - $300 ($100 off, $400 MSRP) starts 11/28
- Garmin Vivoactive 3
- Target - $130 ($70 off, $200 off) starts 11/28
- Garmin Vivofit jr. 2 Star Wars Edition
- Target - $50 ($20 off, $70 MSRP) starts 11/28
Fossil
- Fossil Sport
- Target - $165 ($110 off, $275 MSRP) starts 11/28
Drones
- Tello
- DJI - $79 ($20 off, $99 MSRP) starts 11/24
- Tello Iron Man Edition
- DJI - $89 ($40 off, $129 MSRP) starts 11/24
- Mavic 2 Pro
- DJI $1,379 ($350 off, $1,729 MSRP) starts 11/24
Accessories
Featured Deal: Spigen Accessories
This Black Friday, Spigen has exclusive Amazon deals on popular essential products to keep you powered up and on the go. Just use the promo code 30POWERAC at checkout and redeem instant savings on any of these charging accessories by Spigen:
- Spigen F30QC USB C Car Charger with Built-in Cable — $16.09 (30% off $22.99)
- Spigen F308W Leather Fast Wireless Charger — $25.19 (30% off $35.99)
- Spigen Cotton Braided USB C to USB C Cable 2.0 (Black) — $9.09 (30% off $12.99)
- GoPro Hero7 White
- Walmart - $159 ($40 off) available now
- Tile Mate (2018)
- Target - $13 ($7 off, $20 MSRP) starts 11/28
- Tile Mate 4-pack (2018
- Target - $35 ($15 off, $50 MSRP) starts 11/28
- SanDisk Ultra Plus 64GB microSD card
- Target - $9 ($11 off, $20 MSRP) starts 11/28
- Anker PowerCore 15,600 mAh
- Target - $25 ($15 off, $40 MSRP) starts 11/28
- OtterBox Symmetry phone cases
- Target - 40% off, starts 11/28
- DJI Ronin-S Standard Kit
- DJI $629 ($120 off, $749 MSRP) starts 11/24
- DJI Ronin-S Essentials Kit
- DJI $479 ($80 off, $559 MSRP) starts 11/24
- DJI Goggles Racing Edition
- DJI $449 ($100 off, $549 MSRP) starts 11/24
- DJI FPV Air Unit
- DJI $149 ($30 off, $179 MSRP) starts 11/24
- Osmo Pocket
- DJI - $309 ($90 off, $399 MSRP) starts 11/24
- Osmo Action
- DJI - $279 ($100 off, $379 MSRP) starts 11/24
- Echo Auto
- Amazon - $30 ($20 off, $50 MSRP) starts 11/28
There are sure to be tons more deals announced before the big day. We'll update this list when we spot them, so be sure to check back often over the coming weeks.
