Black Friday is barreling toward us like a freight train. Thankfully, retailers are kind enough to warn us about many of the deals they intend to run ahead of time, which helps us help you make the best possible holiday shopping decisions. Here, for your convenience, we've rounded up all the best deals we've spotted in advance.

Discounts are shown as reported by their retailer. Most deals go live on Thanksgiving (the 28th) or Black Friday (the 29th), but some will be available earlier. Walmart's deals, for example, start at 10 p.m. Eastern on Wednesday, November 27. Google's got a few starting on Sunday, November 24. We've marked each deal with its start date. If you see one without a date, that means we don't know when it'll be available.

If you're on the hunt for something specific, go ahead and ctrl + F that sucker, because this list is a doozy. Otherwise, feel free to use the handy red article contents menu to skip around, or just browse at your leisure. Happy shopping.

Phones

Google

Pixel 4 Google - Starting at $599 ($200 off, $799+ MSRP) starts 11/24 Best Buy - Starting at $599 ($200 off) starts 11/28 Best Buy - Starting at $399 with carrier activation ($400 off) starts 11/28 Target - $300 gift card with activation on AT&T or Verizon, starts 11/29

Pixel 4 XL Google - Starting at $699 ($200 off, $899+ MSRP) starts 11/24 Best Buy - Starting at $699 ($200 off) starts 11/28 Target - $300 gift card with activation on AT&T or Verizon, starts 11/29

Pixel 3 Target - $550 gift card activation on AT&T or Verizon, starts 11/29

Pixel 3 XL Target - $550 gift card activation on AT&T or Verizon, starts 11/29

Pixel 3a Google - Starting at $299 ($100 off, $399 MSRP)

Pixel 3a XL Starting at $379 ($100 off) Google - Starting at $379 ($100 off, $479 MSRP) Best Buy - Starting at $379 ($100 off) starts 11/28



Samsung

Galaxy S10 Costco - $430 over two years with activation on Verizon ($470 off, $900 MSRP) starts 11/22, in-store only Costco - With $420 gift card with activation on AT&T or Sprint, starts 11/22, in-store only Best Buy - Starting at $700 ($200 off) starts 11/28 Walmart - $450 gift card with activation on AT&T, Sprint or Verizon, starts 11/27

Galaxy S10+ Costco - $530 over two years with activation on Verizon ($470 off, $1,000 MSRP) starts 11/22, in-store only Costco - With $420 gift card with activation on AT&T or Sprint, starts 11/22, in-store only Best Buy - Starting at $800 ($200 off) starts 11/28 Walmart - $450 gift card with activation on AT&T, Sprint or Verizon, starts 11/27

Galaxy S10e Best Buy - Starting at $550 ($200 off, $750 MSRP) starts 11/28 Best Buy - Starting at $450 with activation on Verizon or Sprint ($300 off) starts 11/28 Walmart - $300 gift card with activation on AT&T, Sprint or Verizon, starts 11/27

Galaxy Note10+ Costco - $630 over two years with activation on Verizon ($470 off, $1,100 MSRP) starts 11/22, in-store only Costco - With $420 gift card with activation on AT&T or Sprint) starts 11/22, in-store only Walmart - $450 gift card with activation on AT&T, Sprint or Verizon, starts 11/27

Galaxy Note9 Walmart - $300 gift card with activation on AT&T, Sprint or Verizon, starts 11/27



OnePlus

OnePlus 7 Pro OnePlus - $549 ($150 off, $699 MSRP) available now

OnePlus 6T OnePlus - $449 ($150 off, $599 MSRP) available now



Budget

LG K8 Best Buy - $90 ($50 off, $140 MSRP) starts 11/28

LG Stylo 5 Best Buy - $170 ($130 off, $300 MSRP) starts 11/28

Blu Vivo XI Best Buy - $120 ($100 off, $220 MSRP) starts 11/28

Blu Vivo XI+ Best Buy - $200 ($100 off, $300 MSRP) starts 11/28



Chromebooks

Pixel Slate Google - With accessories: starting at $449 (up to $648 off) starts 11/24 Best Buy - Without accessories: $449 ($350 off, $799 MSRP) starts 11/28

HP Chromebook 15 Walmart - $299 ($170 off, $469 MSRP) starts 11/27

Samsung Chromebook 3 Walmart- $99 ($60 off, $159 MSRP) starts 11/27

Dell Inspiron Chromebook 14 Best Buy - $449 ($100 off, $549 MSRP) starts 11/28

Samsung Chromebook Plus Best Buy - $299 ($150 off, $449 MSRP) starts 11/28

Acer Chromebook Spin Best Buy, $219 ($110 off, $329 MSRP) starts 11/28



Smart speakers and displays

Google Assistant

Google Home Target - $49 ($50 0ff, $99 MSRP) starts 11/28

Nest Hub Target - $79 ($50 off, $129 MSRP) starts 11/28 Google - $79 ($50 off) Best Buy - $80 ($49 off) starts 11/28

Nest Hub Max Target - $199 ($30 off, $229 MSRP) starts 11/28 Google - $199 ($30 off)

Google Nest Mini Target - $29 ($20 off, $49 MSRP) starts 11/28 Google - $29 ($20 off)

Google Home Mini (1st gen) Walmart - $19 ($30 off, $49 MSRP) starts 11/27 Target - $19 ($30 off) - starts 11/28 Best Buy - $20 ($29 off) - starts 11/28

Lenovo Smart Clock Walmart - $39 ($40 off, $79 MSRP) starts 11/27



Alexa

Connected home

Thermostats

Nest thermostats Best Buy - Up to $70 off, starts 11/28

Nest Learning Thermostat Target - $179 ($70 off, $249 MSRP) starts 11/28 Google - $179 ($70 off)

Ecobee thermostats Best Buy - Up to $50 off at, starts 11/28

Honeywell smart thermostat Best Buy - $120 ($80 off)starts 11/28



Smart lighting

Amazon smart plug Amazon - $5 ($20 off, $25 MSRP) with select Echo devices Best Buy - $5 ($20 off) with select Echo devices, starts 11/28

Philips Hue 80" light strip Target - $90 with $35 gift card, starts 11/28

Philips Hue White & Color Ambiance 4-bulb kit Target - $200 with $55 gift card, starts 11/28

Lutron Caseta smart lighting kit Best Buy - $80 ($20 off, $100 MSRP) starts 11/28



Robot vacuums

Roomba 675 vacuum Best Buy - $200 ($100 off, $300 MSRP) starts 11/28

Roomba 960 Wi-Fi-connected vacuum Best Buy - $400 ($250 off) starts 11/28

Roomba 675 Target - $200 ($100 off) starts 11/28

Roomba 690 Target - $250 ($100 off) starts 11/28

Roomba e5 (5150) Target - $280 ($95 off) starts 11/28

Shark IQ RV1001 vacuum Best Buy - $300 ($150 off) starts 11/28

Shark Ion R76 Target - $180 ($120 off) starts 11/28

Ecovacs Deebot N79W Target - $150 ($130 off) starts 11/28

Braava Jet M6 Wi-Fi-connected mop Best Buy - $400 ($100 off) starts 11/28



Sensors

Nest Protect smoke detector Google - $99 ($20 off)



Streaming devices

Google

Stadia Premiere with Nest Wifi Google - $398 ($80 off)

Chromecast Target - $25 ($10 off) starts 11/28 Best Buy starts 11/28

Chromecast Ultra Best Buy - $50 ($20 off) starts 11/28

Google Home Mini + Chromecast bundle Walmart - $35 ($29 off) starts 11/27



Amazon

Roku

Roku Ultra Walmart - $48 ($52 off, $100 MSRP) starts 11/27 Amazon - $50 ($50 off) starts 11/28 Best Buy - $50 ($50 off) starts 11/28

Roku SE Walmart - $18 ($42 off, $60 MSRP) starts 11/27

Roku Streaming Stick+ Best Buy $30 ($20 off, $50 MSRP) starts 11/28 Amazon $30 ($20 off) starts 11/24

Roku Smart Soundbar Roku - $150 ($30 off, $180 MSRP) starts 11/28



Headphones

True wireless earbuds

Samsung Galaxy Buds Best Buy - $120 ($10 off, $130 MSRP) starts 11/28

Apple AirPods Walmart - $129 ($30 off) starts 11/27 Target- $145 ($15 off) available now Costco - $155 ($10 off) starts 11/28

Apple AirPods with wireless charging case Target - $170 ($30 off) available now

JBL Free X Target - $75 ($75 off) starts 11/28

Skullcandy Indy Target - $50 ($40 off) starts 11/28

JLab JBuds Air Sport Target - $35 ($35 off) starts 11/28

JLab JBuds Air Executive Walmart - $34 ($35 off) starts 11/27

Onn true wireless earbuds Walmart - $15 ($10 off) starts 11/27



Noise-canceling headphones

Sony WHH900N Costco - $130 ($70 off) starts 11/28

Bose QuietComfort 35 Series I Costco - $270 ($30 off) starts 11/28

Beats Studio3 over-ear noise-canceling headphones Target - $280 ($70 off) starts 11/28



Athletic earbuds

Bose SoundSport Target - $100 ($30 off, $130 MSRP) starts 11/28 Costco - $100 ($30 off) starts 11/28

Powerbeats 3 Walmart - $89 ($30 off) starts 11/27



Other headphones

JLab Studio headphones Walmart - $15 ($15 off, $30 MSRP) starts 11/27

Beats Solo3 headphones Walmart - $129 ($70 off, $199 MSRP) starts 11/27

AfterShokz Titanium bone conduction headphones Best Buy - $60 ($20 off, $80 MSRP) starts 11/28



Non-smart speakers

Anker Rave Bluetooth speaker Walmart - $100 ($49 off, $149 MSRP) starts 11/27

JBL Flip 3 Stealth Bluetooth speaker Walmart - $50 ($50 off, $100 MSRP) starts 11/27

JBL Go 2 Bluetooth speaker Walmart - $20 ($15 off, $35 MSRP) starts 11/27

JBL Charge 4 Bluetooth speaker Best Buy - $100 ($80 off, $180 MSRP) starts 11/28 Target - $100 ($80 off) starts 11/28

JBL Flip 4 Bluetooth speaker Best Buy - $60 ($40 off, $100 MSRP) starts 11/28

JBL Clip 3 Best Buy - $30 ($40 off, $70 MSRP) starts 11/28

Ultimate Ears Wonderboom Target - $40 ($40 off, $80 MSRP) starts 11/28

Ultimate Ears Megaboom Remix Costco - $100 ($50 off, $150 MSRP) starts 11/28

Sony XB41 Bluetooth speaker Target - $125 ($125 off, $250 MSRP) starts 11/28

Sonos Play:1 two-pack Costco - Black: $230 ($40 off, $270 MSRP) starts 11/28 Costco - White: $230 ($40 off) starts 11/28



Security

Arlo

Arlo Pro 2 1-camera kit Best Buy - $200 ($50 off, $250 MSRP) available now

Arlo Pro 2 add-on camera Best Buy - $140 ($40 off, $180 MSRP) available now

Arlo Pro 2 3-camera kit Costco - $330 ($100 off, $430 MSRP) starts 11/28



Nest

Nest Hello Doorbell Target - $149 ($80 off, $229 MSRP) starts 11/28 Google - $149 ($80 off) Best Buy - $150 ($79 off) starts 11/28 Costco - $170 ($59 off) starts 11/28

Nest Cam Indoor Target - $159 ($40 off, $199 MSRP) starts 11/28

Nest Cam Outdoor Google - $159 ($40 off, $199 MSRP — plus up to $522 on bundles)



Ring

Video Doorbell 2 Costco - $130 ($60 off – $190 MSRP) starts 11/28 Target - $140 ($50 off) starts 11/28

Indoor Cam 2-pack Amazon - $100 ($20 off, $120 MSRP) Target - $120 with $20 gift card, starts 11/28

Ring Video Doorbell Pro + Echo Show 5 bundle Amazon - $189 ($150 off, $329 MSRP) starts 11/22

Ring Stick Up Cam Battery 3-pack Costco - $380 ($70 off, $450 MSRP) starts 11/28



Canary

Canary Flex Indoor/Outdoor Camera Best Buy - $140 ($60 off) starts 11/28

Canary View Indoor Camera Best Buy - $50 ($30 off) starts 11/28



Connected locks

August Smart Lock Pro + Connect Best Buy - $150 ($130 off) starts 11/28

Yale Assure touchscreen lock Best Buy - $210 ($70 off) starts 11/28



Simplisafe, Blink, Chamberlain

Simplisafe 7-piece security system Best Buy - $150 ($120 off) starts 11/28

Blink XT2 3 Camera Kit Amazon - $185 ($65 off) starts 11/27

Chamberlain MyQ Smart Garage Hub Best Buy - $30 ($20 off) starts 11/28



Tablets and e-readers

Amazon

Fire 7 Amazon - $30 ($20 off, $50 MSRP) starts 11/22 Target - $30 ($20 off) starts 11/28

Fire 7 Kids Edition Amazon - $60 ($40 off, $100 MSRP) starts 11/22 Target - $60 ($40 off) starts 11/28

Fire HD 8 Amazon - $50 ($30 off, $80 MSRP) starts 11/22

Fire HD 8 Kids Edition Amazon - $80 ($50 off, $130 MSRP) starts 11/22 Target - $80 ($50 off) starts 11/28

Fire HD 10 Amazon - $100 ($50 off, $150 MSRP) starts 11/22 Target - $100 ($50 off) starts 11/28

Kindle Paperwhite (2018 Amazon - $85 ($45 off, $130 MSRP) starts 11/22 Target - $85 ($45 off) starts 11/28



Samsung

Galaxy Tab A 8" Costco - $110 ($30 off, $140 MSRP) starts 11/28

Galaxy Tab A 10.1" Walmart - $149 ($151 off, $300 MSRP) starts 11/27 Costco - $200 ($100 off) starts 11/28



Onn

Onn 7" tablet Walmart - $28 ($22 off, $50 MSRP) starts 11/27

Onn 10.1" tablet with keyboard Walmart - $59 ($40 off, $99 MSRP) starts 11/27



Apple

iPad 10.2-inch (7th gen) Target - $250 ($80 off, $330 MSRP) starts 11/28



Networking

Google

Nest Wifi 3-pack Best Buy - $289 ($60 off, $349 MSRP) starts 11/28

Nest Wifi router and point: Google - $229 ($40 off, $269 MSRP)



Linksys Velop 2-pack Amazon - $200 ($100 off, $300 MSRP) starts 11/24 Best Buy - $200 ($100 off) starts 11/28

Eero systems Best Buy - Up to 30% off, starts 11/28



TVs

All models are 4K unless otherwise noted.

49" and smaller

Hisense 32" Android TV (720p) Best Buy - $80 ($70 off) starts 11/28

Onn 40" Roku TV (1080p) Walmart - $98, starts 11/27

Samsung 43" NU6900 Series TV Target - $230 ($70 off) starts 11/28

Insignia 43" Fire TV plus free Echo Dot Best Buy - $200 ($100 off, $300 MSRP) starts 11/28



50" - 59"

Onn 50" Roku TV Walmart - $148, starts 11/27

Westinghouse 50" UT4009 Series TV Target - $150 ($160 off, $310 MSRP) starts 11/28

Samsung 50" NU6900 Series TV Walmart - $278 ($52 off, $330 MSRP) starts 11/27 Best Buy - $280 ($50 off) starts 11/28

Samsung 50" RU7100 Series 4K TV Target - $350 ($150 off, $500 MSRP) available now

TCL 55" S425 Series Roku TV Target - $280 ($160 off, $440 MSRP) starts 11/28

Samsung 55" NU6900 Series TV Walmart - $328 ($50 off, $378 MSRP) starts 11/28

Samsung 55" RU7100 Series TV Target - $450 ($150 off, $600 MSRP) available now

Samsung 55" Q60 Series Best Buy - $700 ($200 off, $900 MSRP) starts 11/28

Onn 58" Roku TV Walmart - $198, starts 11/27

Insignia 58" Fire TV plus free Echo Dot Best Buy - $200 ($280 off, $480 MSRP) starts 11/28

Samsung 58" 6 Series TV Costco - $380 ($50 off, $430 MSRP) available now



60" - 69"

Vizio 65" V Series TV Walmart - $398 ($130 off, $528 MSRP) starts 11/27

LG 65" UM6900PUA Series TV Target - $480 ($220 off, $700 MSRP) starts 11/28

Samsung 65" RU7100 Series TV Target - $600 ($300 off, $900 MSRP) available now

Samsung 65" 8 Series TV Costco - $780 ($320 off, $1,100 MSRP) available now

Sony Bravia 65" A8G Series TV Best Buy - $2,000 ($800 off, $2,800 MSRP) starts 11/28

LG 65" B9 Series TV Costco - $2,000 ($300 off, $2,300 MSRP) available now



70" and larger

Samsung 70" 6 Series TV Best Buy - $550 ($350 off, $800 MSRP) starts 11/28

Vizio 75" PX Series TV Costco - $1,700 ($800 off, $1,500 MSRP) starts 11/28

Samsung 75" Q70 Series TV Best Buy - $2,000 ($700 off, $2,700 MSRP) starts 11/28



Wearables

Samsung

Samsung Galaxy Watch 42mm Target - $250 ($80 off, $330 MSRP) starts 11/28

Samsung Galaxy Watch 46mm Best Buy - $270 ($80 off, $350 MSRP) starts 11/28

Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 40mm Best Buy - $150 ($50 off, $200 MSRP) starts 11/28

Samsung Galaxy Watch Active2 Costco - Black: $220 ($50 off, $270 MSRP ) starts 11/28 Costco - Pink Gold: $22o ($50 off) starts 11/28

Samsung Galaxy Watch Active2 Best Buy - Starting at $230 ($50 off) starts 11/28

Samsung Galaxy Fit Best Buy - $80 ($20 off) starts 11/28



Fitbit

Garmin

Garmin Forerunner 35 Best Buy - $100 ($30 off, $130 MSRP) starts 11/28

Garmin Jr2 Best Buy - $50 ($20 off, $70 MSRP) starts 11/28

Garmin Instinct Best Buy - $200 ($100 off, $300 MSRP) starts 11/28

Garmin Venu Best Buy - $300 ($100 off, $400 MSRP) starts 11/28

Garmin Vivoactive 3 Target - $130 ($70 off, $200 off) starts 11/28

Garmin Vivofit jr. 2 Star Wars Edition Target - $50 ($20 off, $70 MSRP) starts 11/28



Fossil

Fossil Sport Target - $165 ($110 off, $275 MSRP) starts 11/28



Drones

Tello DJI - $79 ($20 off, $99 MSRP) starts 11/24

Tello Iron Man Edition DJI - $89 ($40 off, $129 MSRP) starts 11/24

Mavic 2 Pro DJI $1,379 ($350 off, $1,729 MSRP) starts 11/24



Accessories

GoPro Hero7 White Walmart - $159 ($40 off) available now

Tile Mate (2018) Target - $13 ($7 off, $20 MSRP) starts 11/28

Tile Mate 4-pack (2018 Target - $35 ($15 off, $50 MSRP) starts 11/28

SanDisk Ultra Plus 64GB microSD card Target - $9 ($11 off, $20 MSRP) starts 11/28

Anker PowerCore 15,600 mAh Target - $25 ($15 off, $40 MSRP) starts 11/28

OtterBox Symmetry phone cases Target - 40% off, starts 11/28

DJI Ronin-S Standard Kit DJI $629 ($120 off, $749 MSRP) starts 11/24

DJI Ronin-S Essentials Kit DJI $479 ($80 off, $559 MSRP) starts 11/24

DJI Goggles Racing Edition DJI $449 ($100 off, $549 MSRP) starts 11/24

DJI FPV Air Unit DJI $149 ($30 off, $179 MSRP) starts 11/24

Osmo Pocket DJI - $309 ($90 off, $399 MSRP) starts 11/24

Osmo Action DJI - $279 ($100 off, $379 MSRP) starts 11/24

Echo Auto Amazon - $30 ($20 off, $50 MSRP) starts 11/28



There are sure to be tons more deals announced before the big day. We'll update this list when we spot them, so be sure to check back often over the coming weeks.