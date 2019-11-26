If you can't decide between the 10-inch and 5-inch Echo Shows, Amazon unveiled an 8-inch smart display at the end of September, which offers a good compromise thanks to its compact footprint and fair-sized display. The device is now available on the retailer's site, selling for $130.

The Echo Show 8 features a 7.9-inch 1280 x 800p display, a built-in front-facing camera for video calls, as well as four microphones and stereo speakers, letting you interact with Alexa and play music. For added privacy, the microphones and webcam can be turned off electronically, and an additional physical camera shutter prevents the device from seeing scenes it shouldn't witness. Your interactions with the smart display are controlled through your voice, but there are physical volume controls on top for added convenience. Lastly, if you'd like to connect your Echo Show 8 to an external speaker, you'll easily be able to do so thanks to the 3.5mm output.

If you want to get one and didn't get a chance to pre-order yours, units are now in stock on Amazon's website in Charcoal and Sandstone fabric.