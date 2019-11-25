Whether you run a business from your personal Android device or work for a company that supplies a phone, it's important to always have access to your clients and customers whenever they need you most. Especially for younger businesses, missing a call or having a conversation interrupted by a shoddy signal could spell disaster for your brand's reputation. To help you manage your business communications from the convenience of your smartphone, Zadarma offers an intuitive VoIP telecom service backed by 12 years of evolution and proven success.
How does VoIP work?
Unlike archaic business telephone systems that keep employees tethered to their desks with a cable, VoIP (Voice over Internet Protocol) doesn't require any expensive hardware or wires to get up and running. Instead, it uses an existing broadband connection to relay phone calls through an online host server, delivering rich audio with unmatched clarity on both ends of the receiver.
What makes VoIP perfect for small and medium businesses?
A great VoIP service offers a variety of user benefits, especially for small and medium-sized businesses that have to operate within tight budgets. For starters, VoIP integrates directly into employees' smartphones, essentially making it possible to conduct business from almost anywhere in the world. Since all calls are routed through the internet, users receive improved call quality and stability when compared to a wired landline. Finally, not having to purchase and maintain additional office hardware — like those used in a conventional business telephone system — saves a company up to 90% in funding.
Why choose Zadarma VoIP?
Zadarma makes it easy to get started with your own private VoIP service. All you need is your phone, the Zadarma app for Android, and the power of Cloud PBX, the online backbone of Zadarma VoIP. This dynamic system allows users to easily connect to their business' dedicated server and field calls from more than 100 countries around the world. Through the Zadarma app, all incoming calls from work numbers and calls made between Zadarma users are completely free, while outgoing calls can be made at low rates determined by your region and plan. All Zadarma VoIP users receive a range of additional features, including SMS in 20 countries, Interactive Voice Response (IVR), and conditional and unconditional call forwarding. Each Zadarma account also pairs with various client management tools to help you easily organize your customers' contact information, including Zoho CRM, Slack, Salesforce, Facebook Messenger, and the free Zadarma CRM.
You can try Zadarma for free by signing up here. Then head on over to the Play Store, download the Zadarma app to your phone, and log in. In a mere five minutes from start to finish, you'll be up and ready to connect with your customers from around the world, all powered by Zadarma VoIP.
Interested in a sponsored post or other advertising options? Fill out this form.
Interested in a sponsored post or other advertising options? Fill out this form.
Comments