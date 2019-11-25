The Wemo Mini Smart Plug can turn virtually any dumb appliance into an intelligent, app-connected accessory that can be controlled from your favorite smartphone. Today, Wemo is selling its mini smart plug for the lowest price we've ever seen at just $16 ($19 off) for a single plug and $59 ($26 off) for a triple pack on Amazon.

Getting started with the Wemo Mini Smart Plug is easy. Just insert the device into a standard three-prong outlet, connect it to your Wi-Fi network using the free Wemo app, and plug in whatever appliance you would like to use as a smart accessory, be it a TV, a lamp, a Christmas tree, etc. From there, you can manually turn your appliance on and off through the app or with voice commands via Alexa, Google Assistant, or Siri. You can also set recurring schedules to activate or deactivate your appliance at certain times of the day.

The single pack and the triple pack of the Wemo Mini Smart Plugs are all on sale now over at Amazon for up to 54% off their usual price, a significant discount from the previous deals we've seen on this same product.

