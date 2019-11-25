Smart plugs are a bit like Google Home Minis: you probably have more of them than you need. If you have a genuine desire for more internet-connected outlets, a 4-pack of TP-Link's excellent Lite plugs is now just $39.99 for Black Friday. That's $10 off the usual price.

I probably don't need to explain what these things are, because you're all very smart people who have probably seen (or used) smart plugs before. TP-Link's products work great with both Google Assistant and Alexa, and if you like automating stuff, these can connect to both IFTTT and TP-Link's own Smart Actions.

You can grab the plugs at the link below.