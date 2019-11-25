Most of us might consider something like a TV, phone, or new computer a pretty big purchase (even with Black Friday savings), while others might look down into their morning coffee and think to themselves, "I need to buy a carrier." Today Ryan Reynolds — actor, superhero, occasionally Pikachu — is the new owner of Mint Mobile, the popular discount MVNO.

Newest @_MintMobile customer. Also, owner of the company. To keep things above board, I’ll be paying myself $15 a month. #MintOwner pic.twitter.com/hrzd8t8T2H — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) November 25, 2019

For the unfamiliar, Mint Mobile offers prepaid cellular service as an MVNO using T-Mobile as a provider. It has plans for as little as $15 a month with benefits like unlimited calls/texts, decent-sized data plans, and hotspot/AP data counting toward your regular data bucket. Pricing scales pretty competitively, offering further savings if you elect to subscribe ahead of time for a longer duration.

According to the press release announcing the acquisition, Reynolds will be involved in day-to-day operations of the company as well, coordinating "communications and marketing efforts" while also helping to direct things more generally via his ownership stake. Speaking of the acquisition, Reynolds said, "It’s a bit unconventional which is why I like it. Celebrities generally invest in high-end products like skincare brands or delicious gin companies." Given the sort of irreverent, R-rated humor Reynolds brings to his roles, we look forward to seeing how Mint Mobile's marketing message might change in the future.