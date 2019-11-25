Roku is my personal favorite maker of streaming boxes, as the company offers a no-nonsense OS that performs excellently, even on ultra-cheap hardware. During Thanksgiving week, Roku is discounting its players, TVs, and other devices to even lower prices.

Here's the complete breakdown, courtesy of Roku's company blog:

Roku players

Roku audio

Roku Smart Soundbar for $149.99 ($30 off, starting 11/24, ends 12/7), available in a bundle with the Roku Wireless Subwoofer for $269.99 at Best Buy and Roku.com (starting 11/28, ends 12/2).

Roku TV

The Streaming Stick+ for $30 is probably the best deal of the bunch, considering the device is capable of 4K HDR media playback and has never dropped below $42.50 (at least on Amazon).

Roku also says that any new Roku devices activated and purchased from now until February 9th, 2020 will get three free months of Hulu and Pandora Premium. Not bad at all, especially considering Roku already offers a free channel with movies and TV shows.