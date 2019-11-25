Accessory makers often strive to cram as many features into a given power bank, wireless charger, or desktop hub. Today, we have a deal on an accessory from Aukey that is trying to do one better by combining all of these devices into one whose name is almost as long as the list of features it sports—the Aukey PA-WL01 Graphite Charging Hub and Wireless Charging Bank. By activating a coupon code on its Amazon listing, you can get this charging chimera for only $120, which is a savings of $30 off the list price.

The PA-WL01 can output 45W for laptops over USB-C PD or a total of 57W when charging multiple devices with its two additional USB-A ports. A 5W wireless charging pad is built directly into the removable power bank that has a capacity of 10,000mAh. It also offers an 18W USB-C PD port and a USB-A port with QC3.0.

Aukey's PA-WL01 may come with a higher list price than most other charging accessories, but it does offer the advantage of being three accessories in one. If you happen to be in the market for a power bank, wireless charger, and a desktop charging hub, follow the source link below — don't forget to clip that coupon to see the $30 discount applied at checkout. For more deals, head over to our Black Friday hub.