If you’ve been holding off on purchasing the Misfit Vapor X, or one of its forerunners on the basis of price, then you’re in for a treat with an early Black Friday deal from Misfit. The brand is striking off $100 from its entire Wear OS-based smartwatch collection, including its newest offering. Using this pre-applied discount, you can grab the original Misfit Vapor for as low as $80, although without a strap.

Tons of variants and color options for the Vapor X, 2, and the original Vapor have been discounted under this massive Black Friday offer from Misfit. It isn’t immediately clear when this sale will end or if Misfit will put up a limited stock at these discounted rates. Either way, it’s better to grab one of these smartwatches before the oncoming Black Friday rush. You can also head over to our constantly updated Black Friday deals page to find more such deals.

Here are all the Misfit smartwatches that have $100 knocked off their list prices on the official store: