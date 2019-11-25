As Black Friday approaches, we're starting to see a bunch of deals on true wireless earbuds, but what if you need something more upscale? Well, we've got you covered, with this deal on Master & Dynamic's MW07 true wireless buds, which are one of the most premium ones on the market. They traditionally sell for $250, but they now dropped to just $150 on Amazon.

Their 10mm beryllium drivers, stainless steel acoustic enclosures, and acetate body set them apart from the competition. In terms of battery life, you'll get about 3.5 hours of playback time, which you can extend to 14 hours with the charging case. The latter features a USB-C port, meaning you can use the same cable as your phone for charging.

In our review, we liked their impressive audio quality, reliability, and design. We found their price to be too steep, though, but this shouldn't be an issue now that they're $100 cheaper. Sadly, only the Matte Black and Tortoise Shell versions are available at this price, while the Cherry Blossom, Piano Black, Pink Coral, Steel Blue, Grey Terrazzo, and White Marble variants are selling for $250.