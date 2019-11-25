The benefits of a mesh Wi-Fi system are numerous: better coverage, no single point of failure, modular expandability, and maintenance of a single SSID and connection throughout the home. With numerous players in this competitive field, prices have become a lot more affordable on these once very expensive mesh systems. Linksys, a well-known name among networking companies, has the Velop line, and there is a significant markdown today on one of its offerings. A two-pack of tri-band routers currently only costs $200 on Amazon, which is a saving of $100 on the usual $300 retail price.
Linksys claims two of its tri-band nodes can easily blanket strong Wi-Fi signals to multi-story homes with three to five bedrooms (up to 4,000 square feet of coverage). With tri-band connectivity speeds (867 + 867 + 400 Mbps, per node), demanding scenarios such as multiple streams of 4K media shouldn't be a problem. Each node can handle up to maximum 32 clients, so two nodes will be enough for about 60 devices, suitable for a modern home.
Should you require even more coverage later down the line, additional nodes can be added to vanquish any dead spots.
