If you're in the market for an affordable Bluetooth speaker that can produce great audio, the JBL Flip 4 is an excellent choice. It usually sells for $100, but it's dropped to just $60 for Black Friday.

The Flip 4 offers great audio quality, its 3,000mAh battery can last for 12 hours, and thanks to its IPX7 rating, the speaker can resist water splashes and submersion. It has the ability to connect to two different sources at once, letting several people take turns to blast their tunes at a party. Lastly, it can be paired with other JBL speakers for an even more immersive stereo experience.

The device is marked down on the below sites. However, only the black version is this low at Amazon and Walmart, but both black and blue models are down to $60 at Best Buy.

