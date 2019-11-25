Hybrid smartwatches are so hot right now. If Fossil's latest entry into the product category doesn't excite you, perhaps a similar model from Withings will - especially since it's on sale for $60 below the regular price.

As with all hybrid watches, this combines a physical clock face and hands with smartwatch sensors. It can track your heart rate, manage workouts, monitor sleep cycles, and display limited notifications from your phone. Withings rates the batery life at up to 5 days in workout mode, and 25 days in power reserve mode (with the digital screen completely disabled).

While we haven't personally tested this model ourselves, it has received generally favorable ratings from other sites. Wareable said the watch "builds on all the things we loved about its predecessors," and gave it 4/5 stars. PCMag wrote, "It's the type of watch you can wear anywhere," but noted that "its smart features come secondary to its design."