Google Play Pass, a service that gets you a collection of premium/freemium apps and games for free (with no ads), finally went live back in September. The service boasted over 350 apps to start with, and plenty more have been added since. Now Google has just added 37 more to the ever-growing collection.
A total of 37 new apps have been added to Play Pass, including both paid apps/games and apps that normally are ad-supported. Without further ado, here are the new apps:
And the new games:
- Cytus II
- Sally's Law
- Traffix
- Gem Miner 2
- HEX
- Pics 2 Words
- Tempest: Pirate Action
- My Very Hungry Caterpillar
- Pinball Flipper Classic 11in1
- Number Mazes: Rikudo Puzzles
- Cut the Rope
- Cut the Rope 2
- Cut the Rope: Time Travel
- Infinity Loop
- Little Panda Fireman
- Brain It On! - Physics Puzzles
- Power Girls Super City - Superhero Salon & Pets
- Little Panda’s Jewel Adventure
- Decipher: The Brain Game
- What's inside the box?
- StoryToys Rapunzel
- Kids Animals Jigsaw Puzzles
- Jigsaw Puzzles
- Dumb Ways to Die 2
- Jurassic World - Dinosaurs
- Animal Puzzles for Kids
- King of Dragon Pass: Text Adventure RPG
- Drive Simulator
Games make up the bulk of the additions, with more than enough puzzle titles to keep you (or your family members) occupied. It's nice to see the ad-free version of Podcast Republic included, as it's one of the most popular podcast applications on Android.
As always, Play Pass is just $4.99 a month, and it applies to other Google accounts in your family (up to 5 other people). You can learn more and sign up here.
