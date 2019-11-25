Google Play Pass, a service that gets you a collection of premium/freemium apps and games for free (with no ads), finally went live back in September. The service boasted over 350 apps to start with, and plenty more have been added since. Now Google has just added 37 more to the ever-growing collection.

A total of 37 new apps have been added to Play Pass, including both paid apps/games and apps that normally are ad-supported. Without further ado, here are the new apps:

And the new games:

Games make up the bulk of the additions, with more than enough puzzle titles to keep you (or your family members) occupied. It's nice to see the ad-free version of Podcast Republic included, as it's one of the most popular podcast applications on Android.

As always, Play Pass is just $4.99 a month, and it applies to other Google accounts in your family (up to 5 other people). You can learn more and sign up here.