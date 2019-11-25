What's better than a universal remote? How about a universal remote with a touch screen that also controls your smart home stuff? Logitech's super-versatile Harmony Elite remote is now down to $230 at multiple stores, a $40 discount from the usual price.

This remote includes Alexa for voice control, a full-color touchscreen with shortcuts for devices and TV channels, and physical buttons for common actions. The included Harmony Hub handles the actual smart home management, and can also function as an IR blaster, in case you want to control media devices out of the remote's line-of-sight.

You can snag the remote from the links below. In addition to the hub and remote, two mini IR blasters are included.