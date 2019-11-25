Illumix Releases Five Nights at Freddy’s AR: Special Delivery on iOS and Android Mobile Devices

Official FNAF Franchise Expanded in a Whole New Way As Players Welcome

Freddy and His Frightful Friends Into Their Reality

Redwood City, Calif. - November 25, 2019 - Illumix, an integrated gaming and technology company that is transforming the future of mixed reality games, today released Five Nights at Freddy’s AR: Special Delivery (FNAF AR). It is the next terrifying installment in the FNAF franchise, and is available on both iOS and Android mobile devices. The title forefronts AR gameplay as the core mechanic instead of using it as an optional or supplementary feature. Illumix’s new perspective on immersive AR gaming leverages 3D audio, upgraded AR graphics, haptics, and more.

In FNAF AR, players will confront malfunctioning animatronics in their real world and attempt to survive these horrors come to life as they have never been seen before. As a part of the continuing FNAF storyline, players subscribe to Fazbear Entertainment’s brand new on-demand “Fazbear Funtime Service” to receive special in-person visits from their favorite animatronics. Due to unfortunate circumstances, those who subscribe get more than the entertainment they were expecting from the visiting animatronics.

“I hope you enjoy my visit” said Freddy Fazbear. “I’m planning on making it extra special for you!”

Five Nights at Freddy’s AR: Special Delivery ensures that players are not powerless in the situation, as handy defense elements help them survive attacks - whether they be from rogue animatronics or custom-made ones sent by the player’s own friends. Social elements of the game will allow the attacked to get revenge and climb the leaderboard by sending their own FNAF AR animatronics after their attacker, or anyone else they choose. Starting today, all players will confront an endless stream of hostile animatronics in augmented reality that will follow them wherever they go. The question is, how long can players survive? And can they figure out just what is happening at Fazbear Entertainment?

Five Nights at Freddy’s AR: Special Delivery Features:

● Immersive and terrifying augmented reality audio-visual attack sequences exclusively designed for each animatronic

● Survival tools and access to limited resources to combat animatronics - including battery, flashlight, and shocker

● Real-time location based gameplay, where FNAF animatronics will pay you a visit wherever you are and wherever you go--home, work, the park--the possibilities are endless

● Animatronic customization through collection of parts, CPUs, plushsuits, and mods that are used to assemble, repair, and deploy player’s own hotwired animatronics

● PvP mode where players send their own FNAF animatronics after friends, and try to get the highest streak on the leaderboard

Fans of Five Nights at Freddy’s have viewed video content, covering the PC games, mobile ports, and more recent VR experience, over eight billion times. They have downloaded the various games over 100 million times and will be getting a FNAF feature film, which is currently in the works. Five Nights at Freddy’s AR: Special Delivery is now bringing a whole new dimension to the franchise via augmented reality.

For more information on Five Nights at Freddy’s AR: Special Delivery, please visit us at https://www.fnafar.com; follow us on Twitter @FNAFAROfficial, Instagram @fnafargame, and Facebook @fnafarofficial; add us on Snapchat @illumixofficial; or subscribe to the official Illumix YouTube channel.

About Illumix:

An integrated gaming and technology company, Illumix’s goal is to transform the future of mixed reality with environmentally-intelligent, world-scale AR games. Illumix has raised approximately $10 million to build augmented reality games from top venture capitalists, including Maveron and Lightspeed. They aim to make more meaningful AR games, not novelties or companion experiences, by focusing on building powerful user experiences that drive their core technology.

About Scottgames:

Scottgames, LLC is a Texas limited liability company owned by Scott Cawthon and is the licensing company for the rights to “Five Nights at Freddy’s.” Scott Cawthon created the popular computer game/mobile applications “Five Nights at Freddy’s,” “Five Nights at Freddy’s 2,” “Five Nights at Freddy’s 3,” and “Five Nights at Freddy’s 4.” The games are point-and-click survival games that have built an enormous fan following since the initial launch in August of 2014, quickly rising to one of the most popular series of mobile application games.