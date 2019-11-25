As more and more apps are adding a dark theme, some outliers have started to stand out with their lighter colors and designs. Facebook is one of these, but we've known for a while that the service would soon implement it. It's already rolled it out to the Messenger app, the Facebook website, and is now starting to test it on Android.

Our tipster reported seeing this dark mode on their phone, but it seems like it showed up briefly then disappeared. Another report from Reddit, dating back two months ago, mentions this same fleeting appearance. And finally a couple of other Twitter users also showed it off recently, but didn't mention if it stuck around for them or not.

Image: Morariu (left), @nagesh45 (right).

We know Facebook has been working on this dark theme for months, but as with WhatsApp, it's taking its sweet time before rolling it out. Now that the tests have started popping up for some users, we hope the official rollout won't take too long.