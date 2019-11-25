If our last deal on a Toshiba Fire TV didn't tickle your fancy, check out the heavily discounted 55" Hisense H6500F Series Android TV from Best Buy. Its $220 price is down from $380, for a savings of $160.

This model has a 4K screen with HDR10 and Dolby Vision. It's running Android TV and has the Google Assistant baked-in. It also has Bluetooth capabilities, letting you connect a pair of headphones to listen at a distance—a great feature for parents in small apartments. If you opt to use the built-in speakers, you'll be treated to virtual surround sound thanks to DTS Studio Sound technology.

This is Best Buy's Deal of the Day, so don't expect the $220 reduced price to last long. For more deals, keep an eye on our Black Friday deals hub.