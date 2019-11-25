Arlo cameras are popular on the market, mainly due to their reliability. They're also known to be relatively expensive, but this deal will help you save a few bucks on these multi-camera kits. You get a choice of two, four, and six-pack bundles, selling for $450, $720, and $990, respectively, with savings ranging from $50 to $110.

The Pro 3 features a 160-degree 2K camera with an integrated spotlight and IR night vision and two-way audio with noise and echo cancellation. It also has a built-in 4,800mAh battery, letting you place it anywhere you'd like, including outdoors. Unfortunately, the new iteration lost the free seven-day storage that came with the Pro 2, and you'll now have to pay $3 or $10 per month to store footage on the cloud. You can still save data locally on a USB device, though, which is appreciable.

Check out our full review to learn more about the Arlo Pro 3. Once you're ready to buy, you can use the link below to buy the bundle you're interested in. No matter which one you choose, all of them ship with the mandatory home station to connect the cameras to your router.