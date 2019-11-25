Black Friday is still a few days away, but deals have been flying all month. Things are ramping up this week in particular, as many retailers like Walmart are starting their deals as early as Wednesday. Not to be outdone, Amazon is offering some right now, including a bunch of discounts on Fire TV devices.

You can grab a number of Fire TV streaming gadgets for great prices today, including the Fire Stick 4K for half off and the Fire TV Recast for $100 off. Here are your options:



That's a bargain.

Plenty of other Amazon stuff is on sale already, too, including Fire tablets. Echo devices will be discounted starting Thanksgiving day. For the downlow on Amazon's device sales, check out our summary of the retailer's Black Friday promotions here. You can also check out our big honkin' roundup of the best deals from across the internet.