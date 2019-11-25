If you're looking to upgrade your home entertainment setup this Black Friday but don't want to fight hundreds of other shoppers for a doorbuster, check out this sale on a 50" Toshiba TV. Typically selling for $300, it's now down to a price of $260, a $40 discount.

The display has Amazon's Fire TV software, so besides the savings on the set itself, you won't have to buy an additional streaming stick to watch shows online. The TV also comes with Alexa integration and a voice-enabled remote, allowing you to command it to play your shows, saving you the trouble of navigating Netflix manually. The remote can also be used for any other Alexa command, like controlling your lights and vacuums. The 50" screen has a vertical resolution of 2160p and supports HDR. Also noteworthy are its Onkyo speakers.

This deal comes from Best Buy, and while the site lists the price as reduced from $330, we typically see this set selling for $300. So the discount may not be as good as Best Buy says, but at $40 off, it's still not bad.

