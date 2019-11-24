If you're planning on hosting a memorable party, you might want to consider getting a JBL PartyBox, which are massive speakers that have built-in LEDs to light up your parties while you're blasting your favorite tunes. Thanks to this deal, you can grab the PartyBox 300 for $400, which is $100 off its MSRP, even though it's been usually selling for $450.

The speaker features two 6.5-inch woofers with three 2.5-inch tweeters. It supports wireless stereo, USB, RCA, and even has inputs for an external microphone and guitar. Even though the PartyBox 300 is a bulky device, it comes with a 10,000mAh battery, allowing it to play about 18 hours of music on a single charge.