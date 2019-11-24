If you're looking for a great pair of true wireless earbuds this Black Friday, we've got you covered. You can snatch the Jabra Elite 65t for just $99, which is $70 off the MSRP, and what appears to be the lowest price they've ever been.

In terms of features, you're getting Bluetooth 5.0, five hours of battery life with ten more thanks to the charging case, and IP56 sweat and dust resistance, meaning these buds will have your back even during your intense workouts.

It's not clear whether the price drop is permanent or limited to Black Friday, but several retailers have brought the product's price down to $99. Pick your favorite one below to make your purchase.