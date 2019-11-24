If you're looking for a large Chromebook that's still fast enough to get some serious work done, the HP 2-in-1 Chromebook x360 is a great choice. After falling in price to $349 only once this year, it's back again as part of Best Buy's early Black Friday special.

This particular model — 14-DA0011DX — comes with an Intel Core i3 8130U dual-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, a 1080P screen, 64GB of eMMc storage, a backlit keyboard, and a flexible hinge for 360-degree rotation. In terms of ports, HP offers good flexibility: 2x USB-C, 1x USB-A, 1x headphone/mic, and a microSD slot. It only weighs 3.7 lbs. and offers up to 14 hours of battery life.

For those worried about support expiration, you need not be concerned as the HP Chromebook x360 will be updated until June of 2025.

