If you want to make your home smarter without breaking the bank, today's your lucky day. Thanks to this deal, you'll be able to put a third-generation Echo Dot in every room, as a three-pack will cost you just $65, which is $40 off less than usual.

Each unit will effectively cost you $22 when using coupon code DOT3PACK, which is the lowest price the Echo Dot has ever been. Amazon also lets you mix and match colors so that your Echo Dots fit in with your interior design. Sadly, the discount doesn't double when purchasing six units, but you should be able to place two separate orders if you need that many.