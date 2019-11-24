Keeping your floor clean? As people as recently as 2 years ago said, ain't nobody got time for that! So, with all the robo-vacuums you can get out there, why should you get Ecovacs's Deebot 500 or Deebot 711? Well, they've been boosted as Deals of the Day right now at Amazon and you're also getting an Echo Dot smart speaker to boot. This deal lasts until midnight PST.

Both vacuums do essentially the same thing: they brush the floor and then suck up all the particulates they collect into a 520mL compartment. A double-strength Max Mode is also available for those especially tough spots. What the 711 has over the 500 is an optical sensor to track where it's going, but both have anti-collision detectors and are able to run on a schedule or on command via Google Assistant or Amazon Alexa.

Speaking of Alexa, the packages come with an Echo Dot bundled in — they feature the best sound in the Dot series — but you can do whatever you wish with that bonus item.

In any case, the packages are at a heavy discount from even what the vacuums have been selling for by themselves. The Deebot 500 is $170 ($100 off) while the Deebot 711 is $270 ($260 off).

Don't get vacuumed into a time suck, though: again, you have until midnight PST.