Just a day after the sixth One UI 2.0 beta update came out for the Galaxy S10 series, another one has been released. As Samsung races to the finish line toward a final stable build of Android 10, a few more bugs are getting squashed along the way.
So far, the seventh beta has been spotted rolling out for the unlocked Galaxy S10 users in South Korea and US, with software version G975NKSU3ZSKL for the former and G975U1UEU2ZSKL for the latter.
The latest update addresses several important usability issues such as Wi-Fi and camera stability, random phone resets, and Bluetooth headset noise issues. The rest of the fixes further tweak the general performance of One UI 2.0, and the Android security patch level remains on December 1st.
As always, you can initiate the download by going to Settings > Software Update and tapping on Download and install. The file size will vary depending on the device and country.
At the pace Samsung is going, Galaxy S10 users just might end up with the final Android 10 build before the year's end.
