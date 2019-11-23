Welcome to the roundup of the new Android games that went live in the Play Store or were spotted by us in the previous week or so. Today I have an awesome hack-and-slash game where you'll raise an undead army, a new Sword Art Online release that ties into the anime, and the latest Football Manager titles from Sega. So without further ado, here are the more notable Android games released during the week of November 18, 2019.

Games

Undead Horde

Android Police coverage: Undead Horde is an enjoyable hack-and-slash game that just arrived on Android

Undead Horde is a solid indie game where you'll raise an undead army to hack and slash your way to ruling over the world of the living. The game has been available on Steam since May, and reviews are positive, and that's for a good reason. While this is a niche release with a unique theme, the action-adventure gameplay is entertaining, and the controls are excellent thanks to the inclusion of physical controller support. Honestly, this is a really enjoyable release that shouldn't be missed, and it's currently on sale, so make sure you pick it up soon if you're interested.

Monetization: $9.99 / no ads / no IAPs

Sword Art Online Alicization Rising Steel

Android Police coverage: (Update: Out now) Sword Art Online Alicization Rising Steel is a new RPG from Bandai Namco, now available for pre-reg

Sword Art Online Alicization Rising Steel is the latest entry in the game series on mobile, and it's a turn-based RPG that was released globally this week. Players will get to experience the Alicization story arc in a brand-new way thanks to this release, though it is a free-to-play title, so expect to find more than a few in-app purchases. The controls are swipe-based, which is a bit of a turnoff, and of course, since this is a new release, there's plenty of bugs that still need squashed, so it may be best to give this title a few weeks to straighten out before you jump in.

Monetization: free / no ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $79.99

Android Police coverage: Football Manager 2020 arrives on the Play Store in two flavors, Mobile and Touch

Just like last year, Sega has released both Football Manager 2020 Mobile and Football Manager 2020 Touch on the Play Store at the same time. The Mobile version specific to this listing offers tweaked gameplay from the PC release that's more suitable for mobile play, and luckily the monetization isn't that bad. So if you're looking for a fresh strategy game, Football Manager 2020 Mobile is a solid choice as long as you are willing to deal with a few release bugs.

Monetization: $8.99 / no ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $14.99

Android Police coverage: Football Manager 2020 arrives on the Play Store in two flavors, Mobile and Touch

Football Manager 2020 Touch offers a slightly different experience from Football Manager 2020 Mobile, though it's probably the most comparable title to the PC version. You see, this release provides a simplified and accessible format for those that want to Play on an Android Tablet. Why two separate releases are necessary on Android, I do not know, because you'd think Sega could whip up a UI that would work well on both phones and tablets, but apparently, this is not the case. So if you are a tablet gamer, this is the version Football Manager for you.

Monetization: $19.99 / no ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $6.99

Adelita's Revolution

Adelita's Revolution is a premium RPG with a slick two-tone theme. The game combines the fun of a roguelike with turn-based tactical combat to create an enthralling RPG full of action. The beauty of the roguelike mechanics means each playthrough is different, and there are even a few boss battles in the mix to keep things engaging while you work your way through the main story.

Monetization: $1.99 / no ads / no IAPs

Dirt Trackin 2

Dirt Trackin 2 is a new racing game that offers five car models, many real-world and fictional tracks, a 5-cup career mode, and customizable cars. The controls are reliable, though cars can pull a little when racing around a corner. It's also worth noting that the graphics are pleasant, so don't read too much into the screenshots. All in all, this is a solid racer available at an excellent price, so don't skip out on this one if you're a dirt track racing fan.

Monetization: $3.99 / no ads / no IAPs

Right Runner

Right Runner is a new release from UNICEF that is centered around the message that the world's youth are our path to the future. The game plays as an auto-runner, and it will be your job to avoid obstacles and find your friends, all while using extreme sports to navigate environments in Latin America and the Caribbean. It's a simple game with a worthwhile message, and it's completely free-to-play, which means this is also a title appropriate for children no matter their age.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

Rusty Blower 3D

Rusty Blower 3D is a simple game all about removing rust from objects. Now you may be asking yourself, how do I remove this rust. Well, it's pretty easy. All you have to do is rotate the objects on your screen to watch as the rust rubs off, though you'll have to take care to ensure that all of the rust is removed before you can move on to the next object, which is where the title's challenge comes into play. While I can't say this mechanic held my interest for long, I suppose there is some fun to be had in short bursts.

Monetization: free / contains ads / no IAPs

Omnitrix Assault - Ben 10

Omnitrix Assault - Ben 10 is one of three new releases from Cartoon Network this week, and it's a casual arcade game where you'll tap on the screen to attack and dodge enemies. Honestly, this title reminds me of simple a flash game, and it isn't that enthralling. While I'm sure fans of the TV show will probably enjoy the title regardless of its casual play, for everyone else, this game can be pretty boring. At the very least, the title is free (ad-supported), and there are currently no in-app purchases.

Monetization: free / contains ads / no IAPs

Cartoon Network Plasma Pop

Cartoon Network Plasma Pop is another release from Cartoon Network this week, and this one is themed around many of the characters that appear on the channel. As you can see from the screenshots below, this is a casual Bust-A-Move clone where you'll shoot matching gems at the gems displayed at the top of the screen, with the goal of clearing the entire board. This is a fun mechanic, and while it's not original, I'm sure Cartoon Network fans will get a kick out of this release.

Monetization: free / contains ads / no IAPs

Skip-A-Head - Gumball

Skip-A-Head - Gumball is the third and last release from Cartoon Network this week, and this time around, the game is themed after the cartoon The Amazing World of Gumball. The goal of this release is to direct Gumball to the front of many different lines by bouncing the character as far as possible. Heck, you can even land on a T-Rex to then ride the dinosaur to victory, which makes it easy to see the appeal to children. Thankfully just like the last two releases, Skip-A-Head - Gumball is free to play with ad support.

Monetization: free / contains ads / no IAPs

Cleon - Warrior Fall

Cleon - Warrior Fall is a casual arcade game where you'll time your taps on the screen to cause as much devastation as possible to the many rocks blocking your path. It's a simple setup, and the controls work well, though the gameplay does wear thin after a while. After all, very little changes as you play despite the ability to unlock new skins and power-ups.

Monetization: free / contains ads / no IAPs

Garfield Run: Road Tour

Garfield Run: Road Tour arrived this week as an early access release, and as you would expect, it's a shallow auto-runner, because why come up with something new or inventive when you can just copy the success of others. There's a total of 12 skins to unlock because Garfield is clearly a character known for his many outfits, so this feature doesn't feel out of character at all. There's also daily challenges and rewards, and of course, there's a building mechanic tacked on, because why not.

Monetization: free / contains ads / no IAPs (yet)

Synthwave Run

Synthwave Run is just that, an auto-runner themed around the stylings typically found in this particular genre of electronic music. Essentially the game contains an '80s throwback theme, with bright neon colors that give the game a distinct Tron look. It will be your job to reach the system's core by running through dozens of hand-crafted levels. Jump, boost, and dash mechanics will be at your disposal, though this is a challenging game, so make sure you bring some quick reflexes if you plan on playing.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $2.49

Five Hoops

Five Hoops is a VOODOO release, so you know it's packed with advertisements. Still, you have the option to remove these ads, though I have to question if paying for such a shallow arcade game is ever worth it. The goal of this title is to shoot hoops while racing against players from around the globe, which can be fun in short bursts but is still pretty forgettable when it's all said and done.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs $3.49 a piece

Bikes Hill

Bikes Hill is another casual release from VOODOO, and the developer has gone out of its way to mention that bikes, hills, clouds, and coins are to be found in the game as if these features are somehow worthy of note. Besides the ridiculous description, you can expect an average game that does little to differentiate itself from the mass of titles from the studio, and of course, it contains many advertisements that are often annoying. Still, at the very least, you can pay to remove those ads.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs $3.49 a piece

NOX - Escape Games

NOX - Escape Games offers precisely what its name implies. This is indeed an escape room game, and as you would expect, it will be your job to solve puzzles in order to move from room to room until you complete your journey. The entire game takes place in a mysterious mansion filled with many secrets, and the surrounding story isn't that bad. All in all, NOX is a quality escape room game, though it does contain a few in-app purchases.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $1.99 - $9.99

Tactical Three Kingdoms (3 Kingdoms) -T3K Strategy

Tactical Three Kingdoms is an early access release from Camex Games, and it's the second title from the studio. It's a tactical strategy game, so it will be your job to move your troops on a grid-based battlefield to take on your foes. Essentially three separate kingdoms will battle it out to see who will reign supreme, but much like any free-to-play game of this nature, expect everything to revolve around numerous in-app purchases.

Monetization: free / no ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $74.99

PewDiePie's Pixelings

PewDiePie's Pixelings is the latest mobile game that contains a PewDiePie theme. The art is pleasant, and the strategy-based gameplay can be fun, though the title is monetized to the hilt. You can expect timed loot boxes and an energy meter, and both are mechanics often used to push players towards microtransactions. While It's understandable that the dev would like to earn back its money for whatever it paid for the PewDiePie license, I can't say that yet another a free-to-play strategy game is something that piques my interest.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $99.99

NSA Intern

NSA Intern is a slightly older release, but since we've yet to cover the title, I figured it was appropriate to throw it in this week's game roundup. The themes in this game are for adults, so if you don't want to play through a title that hits on topics like suicide, eating disorders, and violence, you'll probably want to skip this release. Mainly you'll interact with potential terrorists as a fresh NSA intern in order to dig up any troubling citizens. There are nine different endings on offer, and of course, there a ton of characters to interact with as you fulfill your role as a fledgling NSA agent.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $1.99 - $99.99

Golf King - World Tour

Golf King - World Tour is the latest free-to-play golf game on the Play Store, and as you would expect, the gameplay is centered around in-app purchases. That's not to say that the core mechanics are bad because I do enjoy smacking the ball around, but in the end, advancement seems pointless unless you want to grind endlessly or pay for those IAPs.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $1.99 - $99.99

Hot Wheels Infinite Loop

Hot Wheels Infinite Loop was officially released on the Play Store this week, and it offers the fun of racing a Hot Wheel car through numerous tracks. This is a real-time multiplayer racing game, which means you can play against eight friends online to see who is the fastest. Of course, what would a Hot Wheels game be without a few recognizable cars, so expect to find several of the more legendary vehicles, such as the Lone Shaker, Twin Mill, Shark Bite, and Rodger Dodger. Just watch out for the heavy monetization, which is deeply troubling since it's pushed in a child-friendly property.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $149.99

WTF Game Of The Week

Bust a Nut - Shake Your Phone!

The developer for Bust a Nut recently reached out to me, and I jumped at the chance to add this game to our WTF listing this week. Clearly, the title is tongue-in-cheek, since the goal is to bust the actual nuts that are displayed on your screen. Now I know what you are thinking, but for now, get your mind out of the gutter, because this is actually an enjoyable game. In order to bust nuts, all you have to do is shake your phone, which is a fun way to relieve stress. I also couldn't help but notice that this month is known by some as "No Nut November," which plays directly into the goofy atmosphere of this game.

Monetization: free / contains ads / no IAPs

