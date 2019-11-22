10tons Ltd. is an indie publisher that is probably best known for publishing the titles Tesla vs Lovecraft and Neon Chrome on the Play Store. Today the latest game from the publisher has arrived on Android. This game is called Undead Horde, and it's a strategic hack-and-slash title that's been available on Steam since May, and it's been reviewed rather positively in the last six months. At its core, it's a necromantic action game that also contains RPG elements, and it will be your job to raise the dead to hack and slash your way to ruling over the world of the living.

The trailer above should provide a solid look at what you can expect from the port of Undead Horde. The video is a little short, but it definitely shows off the core gameplay of raising an undead army to take on the title's varied enemies. The touchscreen controls are pretty simple, but they work well. There's a floating analog stick on the left, and your moves are located on the right. Luckily, if you prefer physical controller support, I can confirm it's included with today's Android release. Really, the only thing that's missing is Nvidia Shield support.

I'm also pleased to announce that Undead Horde is indeed a premium release on the Play Store, which means there are no in-app purchases or advertisements in tow. In order to celebrate today's official launch, the game is currently on sale, which means you can pick it up for $5.49, though I'm unsure how long this sale will last, so take advantage while you can.

All in all, Undead Horde is an extremely solid indie game that offers exactly what you would expect from such a title. While it's clearly not a AAA release, what you get is an enjoyable action game with pleasant graphics, deep mechanics, quality controls, a fair price, and a primary story that should take about five and a half hours to beat. For $5.49, that's a steal. So if you'd like to pick up the game today, you can purchase it through the Play Store widget below.