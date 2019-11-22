Like most everybody else, Samsung is kicking off the holiday sales a little early with numerous deals on its popular phones, wearables, and other electronic gadgets. The trade-in promotion on the Galaxy S10 and Note10 are especially nice as long as the phone you're trading is relatively new. More Samsung deals are available from Walmart, Costco, and Best Buy.

Phones

Galaxy S10 - Starting at $339.99 with eligible trade-in plus free Galaxy Buds (starting 11/21, ends 12/1)

Galaxy Note10 - Starting at $309.99 with eligible trade-in plus free Galaxy Buds (starting 11/21, ends 12/1)

Wearables

You can save $50 if you buy a Galaxy Watch Active and a Wireless Charging Battery Pack together between 11/22 to 12/2.

Tablets

Notebooks and Chromebooks

Other savings

Samsung Rewards: Pay with Samsung Pay three or more times between November 29 and December 1 to earn 1,000 Rewards points. Then use those points to purchase gift cards and Cash Back Awards from merchants in December.

Pay with Samsung Pay three or more times between November 29 and December 1 to earn 1,000 Rewards points. Then use those points to purchase gift cards and Cash Back Awards from merchants in December. Samsung Pay Cash: Use Pay Cash for three or more transactions in December and receive $10 in your Samsung Pay Cash account.

Use Pay Cash for three or more transactions in December and receive $10 in your Samsung Pay Cash account. Samsung Pay Money Transfer: Service fees will be waived in December when sending money around the world.

Service fees will be waived in December when sending money around the world. Galaxy Store: From now through December 12, earn 100% of the purchase price back in Samsung Rewards points for themes, wallpapers, icons, always-on displays, or select in-game purchases (e.g., Pokemon Go, Asphalt 9: Legends).

There will likely be more deals coming up, both from Samsung for Cyber Monday and from other merchants. For more Black Friday deals, check out our roundup here.