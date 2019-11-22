Nokia may be far from its Lumia heyday of the early 2010s, but the iconic phone manufacturer still has some tricks up its sleeve. According to a post on Nokia's official Twitter page, the next handset in its Android resurgence is poised to make its debut as soon as December 5th.

Nokia hasn't provided much to go on, aside from this vague video teaser. The only glimpse we see of what could be the phone is a rectangular outline with rounded edges laid atop a mountainous horizon. The silhouette alludes to a possible bezeless display, which would be a welcome change to Nokia's recent notched designs, though what we're seeing could purely be a marketing stunt. What we do know is that Nokia is great at providing a premium camera experience, so this next device will likely be packing a sufficient camera array.

The newest addition to our family will be launched on 5 December 2019. 🙌Stay tuned to find out more! #NokiamobileLive pic.twitter.com/iYqPxyOTKP — Nokia Mobile (@NokiaMobile) November 22, 2019

Given that most phone manufacturers have already wrapped up their high-end 2019 hardware pipelines and are gearing up for the retail holiday season, this device is probably aimed at the lesser lauded mid-tier market, like the Nokia 8.1 that was released around this time last year. We'll have more to say when the phone lands on December 5th. so be on the lookout for an update.