Samsung has been testing its flavor of Android 10, One UI 2.0, for about a month already across its latest flagship phones. Just a few days after the Galaxy S10 series received the fifth beta, the company is already pushing out the sixth pre-release to its testers on the S10, S10+, and S10e. As the software is nearing its graduation to the stable release channel, there are fewer and fewer changes, and so only some bug fixes and a promotion to the December security patch found their way into this update.
The new beta version ZSKJ fixes an automatic restart issue when tethering via Bluetooth and repairs image deletion, which didn't properly work through the Samsung Gallery app in earlier builds. Other than that, the update has only tweaked little things to make the UI prettier for the stable release — problems like status bars with cut-off bottoms and issues with the Device Care widget have been fixed.
The inclusion of the December security patch level makes it safe to assume that the final update will only be pushed after Google releases its own December update. Still, the rapid release of the sixth beta and the relatively few and minor bug fixes point to a potentially imminent launch.
- Thanks:
- Zachary Kew-Denniss and Moshe
