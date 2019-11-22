



Android users who like living on the edge of browsing tech are waking up today to a new icon in their app drawer with a peculiar name: Clankium. Fret not, this isn't malware or spyware, it's just Chrome Canary with a new look and name.

The icon has switched away from Chrome's signature circle and spiral look and now dons a yellow background with a turquoise dino hatching from a purple egg. Yes, it sounds as weird as it looks. The app's name in the drawer has also been changed to Clankium, same as the About menu inside Chrome. The App Info page still says Chrome Canary though.

Looking into the Chromium Gerrit and Bug Tracker, I can see references to "clank" and "clankium" going as far back as 2014, if not earlier. So the name should be familiar to anyone who's seen Chromium's code, but it's new to me.

It's not clear if the new name and icon will stick or if this is an internal test gone wrong. You'll find the changes in Chrome Canary Clankium version 80.0.3973.0, which is rolling out on the Play Store and is also available on APK Mirror.