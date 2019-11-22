Article Contents
The week before Thanksgiving is wrapping up, so here are some app sales to celebrate the start of the weekend. Enjoy.
Free
Apps
- eTOM Certification Guide $4.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 hours
- Genetic Helper $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 hours
- Tiles $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 hours
- RubikCalcPRO: Programmable Calculator (PRO) $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
- Numberwiz $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
- Crypto Helper $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- SHDb $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Touch Block Pro $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- My Sheet Music - Sheet music viewer, music scanner $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
Games
- HEXASMASH 2 • Ball Shooter Physics Puzzle $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
- Stereobreak $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
- Into the Sky $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
- Reclamation $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Hills Legend: Action-horror (HD) $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- iJuggle Pro: The Improved Juggling Experience $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Hero's 2nd Memory : Shooting RPG $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Leprica PRO - Castle Battle Tower Defense $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Project Archery : Shoot Apples With Physics $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
Icon packs & customization
- Battery Widget $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
- 8 Bit Watch Face $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- Letters Watch Face $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- MYSTIC Dark Icon Pack $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
- Bubbles Battery Indicator - Charging animation $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Pixel Ring - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
Sale
Apps
- Polskie Radio Pro $5.49 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 2 days
- G-Stomper Studio $12.99 -> $7.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- OBDII Trouble Codes $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Bimostitch Panorama Stitcher Pro $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- GPS info premium +glonass $2.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 7 days
- Learn C Programming Pro $3.00 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 7 days
- Learn Java Pro $3.00 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 7 days
- Learn Python Programming PRO (No Ads) $3.00 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 7 days
- Photo Exif Editor Pro - Metadata Editor $2.20 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 7 days
Games
- Fliplomacy $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 hours
- Fish-o-niric $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 1 day
- Bitcoin Mining Game Premium $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
- Little Inferno $4.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 2 days
- Ordia $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 2 days
- Gunjack 2: End of Shift $8.99 -> $4.49; Sale ends in 4 days
- Slaughter 2: Prison Assault $5.00 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Stormhill Mystery: Family Shadows (Full) $4.99 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 6 days
- .projekt $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Age of Civilizations Asia $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Danmaku Unlimited 2 $3.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Danmaku Unlimited 3 $4.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Evo Explores $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- ROOMS: The Toymaker's Mansion $4.99 -> $3.49; Sale ends in 7 days
Icon packs & customization
- ARC Launcher Pro $4.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- [Substratum] Valerie $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Black Glass HD Watch Face Widget & Live Wallpaper $2.49 -> $1.74; Sale ends in 6 days
- None Dark Icon Pack $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Aurora Project UI Klwp/Kustom $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Line Style Klwp/Kustom $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Minimal Desk UI klwp/Kustom $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in
- PISCIS W Kwgt $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Watch Face - Minimal & Elegant for Android Wear OS $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Wavy for KLWP $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days 7 days
Comments