Rumors are starting to circulate about a possible 'Note 10 Lite,' which is believed to be a cheaper Galaxy Note set for release in Europe. Now it seems at least one more Lite phone is in development, which could be a surprise entry in the ageing Galaxy S10 lineup.
SamMobile reports that Samsung is working on a phone designated as SM-G770F, which is expected to be called the Galaxy S10 Lite upon release. The hardware is reportedly identical to that of the still-unreleased Galaxy A91, which is equipped with a Snapdragon 855 processor, 8GB RAM, 128GB of storage, a 6.7-inch screen, 45W fast charging, and Android 10.
It would already be odd for Samsung to dilute its flagship smartphone lineup with even more models, but adding a new entry to the S10 lineup only a few months before the S11 series will become available is even stranger. Furthermore, the new 'Lite' phone would surpass the Galaxy S10e in both features and performance, except when it comes to cameras.
I'm interested to see how Samsung would position a supposed Galaxy S10 Lite. Would it be marketed as a budget alternative to the upcoming S11 series? Could it see a release in North America? We'll have to wait and see.
After months of speculation, a new member will be officially joining the already-crowded Galaxy S10 lineup, which currently includes the S10e, S10, S10+, and S10 5G. Known as the Galaxy S10 Lite with model number SMG770F, its announcement and launch appear to be drawing closer as the device has passed through the FCC recently, thus cementing its existence officially. The below screenshots of the Settings screen directly pulled from Samsung's certification paperwork reveal a few more details we didn't know about before.
First, the Galaxy S10 Lite appears to be running on Android 10 based on the "Digital wellbeing & parental controls" setting that's visible on top. That layout looks exactly like the settings screen on my Galaxy S10+ running the One UI 2.0 Android 10 beta software. We also see the S10 Lite appears to have optional dual-SIM support, which allows for two separate phone numbers.
By perusing the FCC's documentation, we also learn that the Galaxy S10 Lite will have Wi-Fi 6, support most of the LTE bands used by the big four national carriers, and it'll come in multiple variants: SM-G770F/DS, SM-G770F/DSM, and SM-G770F.
With the Samsung Galaxy S11 expected in February or March next year, we remain curious about how Samsung plans to position the S10 Lite in terms of pricing and product placement.
