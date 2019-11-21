Despite Google's efforts to turn Wear OS into a viable wearable platform, Samsung arguably offers the best smartwatch operating system and hardware available for Android users today. If you've been holding out on getting a watch of your own, or you've been waiting for the perfect time to upgrade, now's your chance to pounce. Select versions of Samsung's Galaxy Active2 smartwatch are available for $50 off right now on Amazon and Best Buy.

When we reviewed the Galaxy Active2 in early October, we couldn't get enough of how buttery smooth the software experience felt. Powered by Tizen OS, Samsung's proprietary operating system outmaneuvers Wear OS in nearly every way, from speed, to a unique touch bezel, and even multi-day battery life. The watch materials feel premium, too. Our biggest gripe was actually the hefty price tag, which this deal greatly alleviates by bringing it closer to the $200 pricing of the original Galaxy Active.

If you'd like to snatch up a Galaxy Active2, you can do so at the links below. Keep in mind that we've already seen this deal come, go, and return in the last 24 hours, so if you want one, you should order it soon.

Buy: