Soundbars are a great way of enhancing your entertainment experience at home, but they're an additional device you have to plug into your TV. If you're already using a Fire TV to stream content to your monitor, this is yet another product to connect. With the Nebula Soundbar, Anker designed a sleek speaker that comes with Amazon's Fire TV features, combining two devices into a single one. The product is available starting today, selling for $230.

It supports 4K Ultra HD at 60fps, coupled with Dolby Vision, HDR, and HDR10+. As it features an embedded Fire TV, you'll be able to interact with Alexia thanks to the remote, and stream content from providers such as Netflix, YouTube, Prime Video, STARZ, SHOWTIME, CBS All Access, and more.

On a more technical aspect, the soundbar combines two speakers and dual subwoofers for an immersive experience, delivering up to 100W. In terms of connectivity, you'll find a digital optical, HDMI, USB, and AUX ports on the back, letting you plug in other sources.