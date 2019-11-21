The recently unveiled Moto Razr may be the hot new item in Motorola's hardware pipeline, but the phone manufacturer has also made quite a name for itself with its affordable range of mid-tier devices. Right now, you can grab a brand new Moto G6 for the lowest price we've ever seen on Amazon and B&H, starting at just $119.99.

The Moto G6 featured in today's deal comes with a 5.7" HD+ display, 13 MP camera, and a battery big enough to last through an entire day on a single charge. Under the hood lies a 1.4 GHz octa-core processor, 32GB or 64GB of storage, and 3 GB of RAM. These Moto G6 models are factory unlocked, and they are able to run on both GSM and CDMA networks, including AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile, and Sprint.

The last time we saw the 64GB Moto G6 this low was in early October, and even then it was still a bit more expensive than it is today. As for the 32GB version, the April 2019 sale didn't even come close to the money you can save now. To redeem this offer, just put one of these fellas into your cart and check out — no codes or coupons necessary.

Buy: