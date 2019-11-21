Google Pay already supports a plethora of credit cards from a multitude of banks all over the world, but there are still many institutions left that don't work with Google's payment system. It's great to see that the number of compatible banks is rising internationally, and today, we can report a whopping 62 newly added banks — though about half of these are savings banks located in Denmark.
- Australia
- 86 400
- Canada
- Peoples Trust Company
- Chile
- BCI
- Czech Republic
- Air Bank a.s.
- UniCredit Bank Czech Republic and Slovakia, a.s.
- Denmark
- BankNordik
- BankNordik (Faroe Islands)
- Basisbank
- Betri Bank (Faroe Islands)
- Borbjerg Sparekasse
- Broager Sparekasse
- Dragsholm Sparekasse
- Dronninglund Sparekasse
- Fanoe Sparekasse
- Folkesparekassen
- Froes Sparekasse
- Jutlander Bank
- Klim Sparekasse
- Laan & Spar Bank
- Langaa Sparekasse
- Middelfart Sparekasse
- N26
- Nordoya Sparikassi (Faroe Islands)
- Rise Flemloese Sparekasse
- Roende Sparekasse
- Soenderhaa-Hoersted Sparekasse
- Sparekassen "Den lille Bikube"
- Sparekassen Balling
- Sparekassen Bredebro
- Sparekassen Djursland
- Sparekassen for Nr. Nebel & Omegn
- Sparekassen Kronjylland
- Sparekassen Thy
- Sparekassen Vendsyssel
- Stadil Sparekasse
- Suduroyar Sparikassi (Faroe Islands)
- Finland
- Eika Kredittbank
- Eika Alliansebanker
- N26
- Oma Säästöpankki
- Germany
- Consors Bank
- Allianz
- Japan
- JNB Visa Debit
- Kansai Mirai Bank
- Mitsubishi UFJ Debit
- Resona Bank
- Saitama Resona Bank
- Sony Bank
- Sumitomo Mitsui Card Company (SMCC)
- Norway
- N26
- Eika Kredittbank
- Poland
- Bank Millennium
- N26
- Russia
- Joint Stock Company Surgutneftegasbank
- Renaissance Credit Commercial Bank LLC
- Slovakia
- UniCredit Bank Czech Republic and Slovakia, a.s.
- Spain
- Evo Banco
- Sweden
- N26
- Switzerland
- N26
- UK
- Curve 1 Ltd.
- Ukraine
- JSB Ukrgasbank
- JSC Procredit Bank
German mobile bank N26 has expanded its operations across Europe and thus now supports Google Pay in Denmark, Finland, Norway, Poland, Sweden, and Switzerland. In Denmark, the Sparekassen savings banks have decided to join Google's Payment service (in contrast to German savings banks, which created their own NFC wallet app instead). Since they're only loosely associated, they count as individual, regional institutions, which is why there are seemingly so many newly added banks in the country.
If your credit card provider is finally on this list, you can give Google Pay a try right now by downloading the app from the link below.
6 more banks
Google Pay seems to be on a roll, as there are already 6 more banks that now support the service:
