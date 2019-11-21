After months of teasing and weeks of testing, Google is officially bringing its Duplex artificial intelligence guidance to users booking movie tickets online through Assistant. Just ask Assistant or search on Google through your Android phone to check out show times for movies and then have Assistant automate most of the reservation process from filling form fields to breezing through payments.

Duplex-assisted online bookings, first revealed back at I/O, are available on more than 70 theater and ticket agent websites, featuring partners such as AMC, Fandango, and MJR in the United States and Odeon in the United Kingdom.

The service uses the data you've saved in Google Chrome to pre-fill personal information where it's needed and analyzes screens to either deliver its own prompts that are easy to respond to or let you interact with the website itself for a brief section. You'll then buy your tickets with a card or another funding source you've linked to Google Pay.

We tested the booking process in late September and found some clues linking it back to Duplex. We've since gotten at least one more report saying that they could have had this as early as July.

This feature is currently only available on Android phones through Assistant or Chrome. Google says it expects to deploy Duplex to booking car rentals online in the near future.

Duplex was first deployed last year to automate restaurant and other appointment reservations by phone.

Source:

Google