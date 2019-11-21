After months of teasing and weeks of testing, Google is officially bringing its Duplex artificial intelligence guidance to users booking movie tickets online through Assistant. Just ask Assistant or search on Google through your Android phone to check out show times for movies and then have Assistant automate most of the reservation process from filling form fields to breezing through payments.
Duplex-assisted online bookings, first revealed back at I/O, are available on more than 70 theater and ticket agent websites, featuring partners such as AMC, Fandango, and MJR in the United States and Odeon in the United Kingdom.
The service uses the data you've saved in Google Chrome to pre-fill personal information where it's needed and analyzes screens to either deliver its own prompts that are easy to respond to or let you interact with the website itself for a brief section. You'll then buy your tickets with a card or another funding source you've linked to Google Pay.
We tested the booking process in late September and found some clues linking it back to Duplex. We've since gotten at least one more report saying that they could have had this as early as July.
This feature is currently only available on Android phones through Assistant or Chrome. Google says it expects to deploy Duplex to booking car rentals online in the near future.
Duplex was first deployed last year to automate restaurant and other appointment reservations by phone.
Save time on buying movie tickets with the Google Assistant on Chrome
By Dan Ritter, Product Manager
You can already use the Google Assistant to book restaurant reservations over the phone using Duplex, and now, we’re extending that technology to complete tasks online, like buying movie tickets.
With the Google Assistant, you can now use your Android phone to quickly and easily purchase movie tickets on the Web, especially as you start thinking about fun activities for the family ahead of the holidays. Ask the Assistant something like, “Hey Google, showtimes for [movie] in Phoenix this weekend”. Or, you can do a search for movie times from the Google app on Android.
After selecting a theater and time that works best for you, you’ll have the option to “Buy-tickets” with the Assistant from more than 70 cinemas and ticketing services of your choice, such as AMC, Fandango, MJR Theaters, and Movietickets.com in the US, or Odeon in the UK. From there, the Assistant opens in Chrome to guide you through purchasing your ticket. Thanks to Duplex on the Web technology, the Assistant will be able to navigate the site and input your information, like payment information saved in Chrome.
This is just the first step on how we’re making it easier to get things done with the Assistant on the Web from your phone. We’ll be expanding this feature to other complex tasks like booking a car rental.
