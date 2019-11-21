Your computer holds a treasure trove of important personal data: vacation photos, work documents, financial spreadsheets, downloaded music, your favorite movies, and the list goes on and on. Sure, you keep a complete backup of your hard drive stored away somewhere just in case, right? But even with all the proper safeguards in place, sometimes technology just breaks, usually destroying any number of personal files, never to be seen again. That's when you need a smart file restoration tool like EaseUS Data Recovery Wizard Free to get back the irreplaceable data you've lost.
There are plenty of reasons you might need to recover a lost file from your devices. The first one that comes to mind is when a virus infects your computer; even if you have the latest virus protection, new forms of malware are constantly being cooked up to damage your digital property. Then there are all the instances that anti-virus software can't defend against, like if a file gets accidentally deleted by you or another user. What if your computer suffers from a formatted disc error, or your aged hard drive becomes corrupted? How about if you lose a whole partition on your device, or maybe the entire operating system crashes, wiping out everything in its wake? EaseUS Data Recovery Wizard Free can help in all of these areas.
How to use EaseUS Data Recovery Wizard Free
This versatile recovery software can restore up to 2GB of lost data for free on Windows PCs, Macs, external hard drives, SSDs, memory cards, USB drives, SD cards, digital cameras, multimedia players, and virtually any other kind of digital storage device. To get started, all you need to do is download EaseUS Data Recovery Wizard Free to your Windows PC or Mac. Then select a storage location to search for missing content, scan your device, and preview all resurfaced files. EaseUS notes that you should not save your recovered files back onto the same hard drive partition or external device where you lost the data from; doing so could result in further data loss.
Save 50% on EaseUS Data Recovery Wizard Professional
Buy:
- EaseUS Data Recovery Wizard Professional for Windows — $44.97 (50% off)
- EaseUS Data Recovery Wizard Professional for Mac — $44.97 (50% off)
For recovery jobs bigger than 2GBs, you're going to need some extra file restoration power. Right now, you can snag EaseUS Data Recovery Wizard Professional for just $44.97 (50% off) on Windows PCs and Mac computers when you purchase through these promotional links. The professional version comes with all the recovery features you get from the free option, plus no data recovery caps, and all future updates for EaseUS Data Recovery Wizard Professional are free for life.
