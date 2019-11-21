When you're walking down the street and your eyes catch a glimpse of that oversized lowercase "b" emblazoned on a pair of on-ear headphones, you know exactly what that symbol means. Beats is known for making some of the most recognized wireless headphones on the market, and now you can own a pair for yourself with a hefty discount in tow. For a limited time, you can save up to 57% on select Beats Solo3 wireless headphones, discounted now at Amazon and Best Buy.

Beats Solo3 headphones feature adjustable cushioned ear cups crafted for comfort and premium audio. In terms of longevity, you'll be able to get 40 hours of music playback on a single charge, and a quick 5-minute top-off is worth up to 3 hours of additional playback. When not in use, Beats Solo3 can fold up neatly to be stored away in the included carrying case.

Today's deal features a wide range of colors on Beats Solo3 headphones available at Amazon and Best Buy. Although the prices below vary per option, all models listed are the same pair of headphones and will provide similar performance.