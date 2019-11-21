Even though AT&T was the first in the United States to boast a 5G network, as yet, its millimeter wave service has only been available on to enterprise customers with a Netgear hotspot. But after Sprint put out its wider-reaching next-gen towers and with T-Mobile waiting in the wings, Ma Bell has now decided to allow regular consumers to use a phone on a new, low-band 5G grid in five markets over the next few weeks and ten more by mid-2020.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EfkxN-aLF04
The carrier is launching pre-orders of the Samsung Galaxy Note10+ 5G from November 25. No full retail price has been announced — Samsung's minimum MSRP for a Verizon unit: $1,300 — but if customers get on an eligible service plan, take on 30-month device financing, and receive full marks on a trade-in device, they can get a promotional price of $350.
AT&T won't charge a fee to use its 5G service on top of its monthly service rate (perhaps to avoid pulling a Verizon after Big Red assessed a $10 surcharge for 5G users) but those on its $65 Unlimited Starter plan will not be eligible to use the network — you'll need to be on a $75 Unlimited Extra or $85 Unlimited Elite plan.
It's important to point out that AT&T has branded its low-spectrum 5G network as consumer-facing, meaning that the Note10+ 5G will not be able to access millimeter wave signals and, without much fuss, likely never will.
You'll be able to use that phone in Indianapolis, Pittsburgh, Providence, Rhode Island, Rochester, New York, and San Diego starting in the next few weeks. And yes, there are coverage maps.
Coverage maps for first-wave cities
Shortly thereafter, you'll find AT&T's low-band 5G in these cities:
- Boston
- Birmingham, Alabama
- Bridgeport, Connecticut
- Buffalo, New York
- Las Vegas
- Louisville, Kentucky
- Milwaukee
- New York
- San Francisco
- San Jose, California
Coverage maps for second-wave cities
AT&T will also expand its 5G+ millimeter wave from 21 cities today to 30 by early next year.
Press Release
AT&T Extends 5G Leadership Across the U.S.
- Tens of Millions of People to Get AT&T 5G Network Coverage Soon with Nationwide 5G in 2020
- 5G Service will be Included in AT&T Unlimited Extra and AT&T Unlimited Elite
- Preorder AT&T’s First 5G Consumer Device
DALLAS, Texas, Nov. 22, 2019 — AT&T* is putting the pieces in motion to bring 5G service to tens of millions of consumers and businesses this year, ahead of plans to offer nationwide 5G in the first half of 2020. Following our recent launch of AT&T Unlimited Extra and AT&T Unlimited Elite we are adding access to 5G service in these plans and will begin preorders for our first low-band 5G smartphone, the Samsung Galaxy Note10+ 5G, on Nov. 25.
“When we introduced the U.S. to 5G last year, we started with a business-first and experience-based strategy to lay the foundation for innovation to come,” said Thaddeus Arroyo, CEO, AT&T Consumer. “We’re now introducing consumers to the future of wireless with broad 5G service included in our best unlimited plans for 5G devices like the Samsung Galaxy Note10+ 5G.”
AT&T on Path to Nationwide 5G
Built on the Nation’s Best and also the Fastest Wireless Network,¹ we plan to offer nationwide 5G to consumers and businesses in the first half of next year.
In the coming weeks, our 5G network will launch over low-band spectrum in the Indianapolis, Pittsburgh, Providence, R.I., Rochester, N.Y., and San Diego market areas. We also plan to launch in several more markets, including Boston, Las Vegas, Milwaukee, New York City, San Francisco, Birmingham, Ala., Bridgeport, Conn., Buffalo, N.Y., Louisville, Ky., San Jose, Calif. and others.
Check out our maps to see where we’ll offer service in these areas.²
Customers with a compatible 5G device will have confidence in knowing they will still be able to connect to the Nation’s Best and also the Fastest Wireless Network if they travel outside our available 5G coverage area.
In addition to our launch of 5G service over low-band spectrum, we continue to offer even faster and higher performing 5G+ over mmWave spectrum to businesses today in parts of 21 cities.³ We plan to reach parts of 30 cities with 5G+ in early 2020.
5G Included in Recently Launched Unlimited Plans
We will include access to 5G service in the below plans at no extra cost when we roll out 5G in the coming weeks.
In addition to 5G service included, AT&T Unlimited Elite will give you 30 gigabytes (GB) of mobile hotspot data per line, HBO and HD streaming all for $50 a month per line on 4 lines after autopay and paperless bill discount.⁴ Elite also includes the largest premium data on any unlimited plan in the industry for consumers, offering 100 GB of data on a line in a bill cycle before a customer might temporarily see slow data speeds on that line when the network is busy.
In May 2020, U.S. customers who subscribe to HBO, including those who receive it as part of our current and future postpaid wireless plans, will be able to get HBO Max at no extra charge.
AT&T Unlimited Extra customers will have 5G service included, as well as 15GB of mobile hotspot data per line for $40 a month per line on 4 lines after autopay and paperless bill discount.4 Extra includes 50 GB of data on a line in a bill cycle before a customer might temporarily see slow data speeds on that line when the network is busy.
5G service will not be available everywhere and will require a compatible device. More details are available at att.com/5GforYou.Preorder Samsung Galaxy Note10+ 5G to Experience New Plans, New 5G NetworkOn Nov. 25 we’ll start preorders for our first 5G device for consumers, the Samsung Galaxy Note10+ 5G. This cutting-edge device will be able to access our low-band 5G network at launch. This will give consumers and businesses the ability to do things like ultra-responsive gaming, precise navigation and real-time, immersive video communications.
Bookmark att.com/GalaxyNote10Plus5G to get a Samsung Galaxy Note10+ 5G for as low as $350 next week when purchased on a qualifying device installment plan, unlimited plan and trade in.⁵
If you’re a business, contact your AT&T account manager to learn how you can take advantage of our low-band 5G network with the Business Unlimited Elite and Business Unlimited Performance plans.
¹ GWS OneScore, September 2019; and based on analysis by Ookla® of Speedtest Intelligence® data average download speeds for Q3 2019. Ookla trademarks used under license and reprinted with permission.
² AT&T 5G coverage shown available by February 2020. A 5G connection requires a compatible device and plan. Availability of AT&T 5G is limited. May not be available in your area.
³ 5G service requires a compatible device and a plan that includes access to 5G.
⁴ Additional charges, usage, speed and other restrictions apply. Taxes and fees extra.
⁵ Limited Time. When you buy on a qualifying installment plan with an eligible AT&T unlimited plan (min. $75/mo. before discounts) and trade in an eligible smartphone.
Comments