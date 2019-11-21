Arlo cameras are amongst the highest-rated ones of the market, mainly thanks to their reliability and ease of use. They're also known for costing an arm and a leg, though, but you'll be able to pay just a little less thanks to this deal, as the bundle with three cameras and the required base station will cost you $710, instead of the whopping $800 it traditionally sells for.

The Arlo Ultra features a 4K sensor with a 180-degree field of view. It comes with built-in spotlights for better visibility at night and sirens to ward off intruders. The cameras are wireless and come with an integrated battery, which can last for about a month. The bundle also includes a free one-year Arlo Smart Premier subscription, letting you receive instant alerts when motion or audio is detected, set smart schedules, and save up to 30 days of footage on the cloud. If you'd rather store your files locally, you can do so using the hub's microSD card slot.

Make sure to check out Ryan's review of the Arlo Ultra to learn more about its features, advantages, and shortcomings.