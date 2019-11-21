Echo Dots are undoubtedly convenient, thanks to their compact size and the features they offer. However, they're designed to lie flat on a surface and don't easily fit if you'd rather place them on a wall plug. There are accessories that let you do that, but they're not necessarily ideal. Thankfully, Amazon announced the Echo Flex wall-mountable smart speaker back in September, which is now selling on the retailer's site.

Thanks to the Echo Flex, you'll be able to turn any socket into a smart speaker, without blocking the other outlet. The device is powered by Alexa and offers the same experience you'd get with a larger speaker.

The built-in USB port allows you to plug an external device such as your phone to charge it, or even add optional accessories like a night-light or motion sensor, which cost an additional $15. Lastly, you can also use the device to make announcements to other rooms that have a compatible Echo device and call others hands-free.