Sword Art Online Alicization Rising Steel is the latest mobile SAO game from Bandai Namco, and it's available on the Play Store for pre-registration. Much like the previous two titles in the mobile series, Alicization Rising Steel is an RPG, and this time around it's based on the Alicization arc of the SAO anime, though exclusive content is also expected.
If you check out the trailer above, you'll notice that much of Sword Art Online Alicization Rising Steel ties into the latest story arc for the anime and light novels. As always, the trailer reveals very little about the expected gameplay, and sadly the Play Store description sheds little light on the subject. Why Bandai Namco feels it's best to hide the gameplay from fans, I don't know, but since this is a mobile game, it's hardly a surprise. Luckily the official website offers a few glimpses into what to expect, such as turn-based battles that revolve around three skills, as well as combos and power moves.
So far we know that the game will include in-app purchases (mentioned in a note on the Play Store listing), though we've yet to learn how high they will range. Judging by the previous two mobile SAO titles, I'd say it's a safe bet to expect a free-to-play release that contains IAPs that range up to $79.99 per item. We also don't know the official release date, but since the title is available on the Play Store for pre-registration, It's probably safe to assume that it will land sometime soon. The official website also offers a way to pre-reg, and if you do so through the site, you may earn a few exclusive rewards.
Another year signals another Sword Art Online mobile game from Bandai Namco. I'd hardly call the pre-registration listing of Alicization Rising Steel a surprise event, but I'm sure there are more than a few fans out there that will want to jump into the RPG as soon as it's available. So if you'd like to receive a notification whenever the game is officially released, make sure to pre-register through the Play Store widget below.
Sword Art Online Alicization Rising Steel is officially available on the Play Store
In September, we learned that a new Sword Art Online game would be coming to the Play Store, though at the time we didn't know when the title would arrive. Well, it would appear that today is the day.
Bandai Namco has officially announced that Sword Art Online Alicization Rising Steel is available on the Play Store starting today. As expected, it's a free-to-play release, which means it contains in-app purchases that range up to $79.99 per item. It's the first strategic turn-based Sword Art Online RPG to be released globally, and of course, it sports anime-style combat that will enable players to control their favorite Sword Art Online characters, and there's even a new character in the mix created exclusively for this game. More or less, players will get to experience the Alicization story arc in brand-new ways thanks to today's release, so if you're eager to jump in, you can grab the install from the Play Store widget above.
Press Release
SWORD ART ONLINE Alicization Rising Steel Launches Today for iOS and Android
Experience the first Strategic Turn-Based Sword Art Online RPG to release globally!
Leading anime video game publisher and developer BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment Inc. today announced the official launch of SWORD ART ONLINE Alicization Rising Steel for iOS devices via the Apple App Store and Android devices via Google Play. SWORD ART ONLINE Alicization Rising Steel, experience the first Strategic Turn-Based Sword Art Online RPG to release globally!
The worldwide version of the newest SAO mobile game will support the following languages!
- English- French (first SAO mobile game!)
- German (first SAO mobile game!)
- Spanish (first SAO mobile game!)
- Traditional Chinese- Korean
To celebrate today’s launch, BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment Inc. is inviting players to enter a sweepstakes for the chance to win an exclusive SWORD ART ONLINE Alicization Rising Steel poster that is not for sale anywhere else. Fans can enter by commenting on the Sweepstakes Campaign post on the SWORD ART ONLINE Alicization Rising Steel Facebook fan page here: https://www.facebook.com/SAO.risingsteel
SWORD ART ONLINE Alicization Rising Steel’s intuitive anime-style combat enables players to control the SWORD ART ONLINE characters like never before, displaying their unique skills with animations adapted directly from the anime series. In addition to fan-favorite characters like Asuna, Kirito and Alice, SWORD ART ONLINE Alicization Rising Steel introduces Eydis Synthesis Ten, a brand-new character created exclusively for the game.
SWORD ART ONLINE Alicization Rising Steel gives players the chance to experience the “Alicization” story arc in brand-new ways, showcasing stories from the Sword Art Online anime series fused with original scenarios provided by series creator Reki Kawahara. This exclusive content will drop players into the middle of Sword Art Online’s virtual world, surrounded by characters from the series who are ready to do battle.
For more information about SWORD ART ONLINE Alicization Rising Steel, please visit the official Facebook page at: https://www.facebook.com/SAO.risingsteel.
