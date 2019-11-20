When Spark made its way to Android, some users who were let down by Inbox rejoiced, as they could turn to a popular alternative to replace the defunct service. Unfortunately, the app didn't come with a dark mode, which is a must-have for many people. Thankfully, Spark just gained one, which will make reading emails on your phone easier on the eyes and more battery-efficient.

The new mode is available starting today on both iOS and Android, after being initially deployed on Macs. It can be turned on manually in the settings, or automatically detect whether you've enabled system-wide dark mode in Android 10.

I've been using Spark for a while now, and I genuinely like its approach to simplifying emails. If you'd like to know more about the app's features, take a look at our detailed review.