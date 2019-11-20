Just in time for the upcoming shopping craze that is Black Friday and Christmas, Samsung is bringing to the US two new color options for its stylus-toting Galaxy Note 10 flagship. The new shades are called Aura Red and Aura Pink, and they'll only be available in limited quantities.

Samsung usually brings in additional color options a few months after a phone's launch, and it's staying true on that course again this year for the Galaxy Note 10. The Aura Red and Aura Pink Note 10s, which join Aura Glow, Aura White, Aura Black, and Aura Blue, are available for purchase now for those who enrolled in early access to Samsung's pre-Black Friday deals on Samsung.com. For everyone else, they will have to wait until 12:01am ET tomorrow, if the supplies are still there. Unfortunately, these new colors aren't available for the larger Note 10+.

In addition to these new colors, Samsung has sweetened its trade-in program as well. With an eligible trade-in, the Note 10 can be had for as low as $309.99, with the Galaxy Buds thrown in for free. Without any trade-ins, the Note 10 starts at $949.99.