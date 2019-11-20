Samsung phones come with a pre-installed music player. Apart from supporting local music playback, it also integrates with Spotify, which lets you combine your personal library with the one from the streaming service. However, on Android Auto, you had to resort to the dedicated Spotify app, as Samsung Music never worked with Google's in-car software experience. That has now changed with the latest update to Samsung's app, which enables playback and control on your vehicle's dashboard and brings support for Android 10.
Once you've installed the update, Samsung Music should appear on your Android Auto home screen. If you're using the old Auto interface on your phone, you can choose the media player from the audio drop-down menu in the bottom bar. The app works just like any other on the platform — as well as playback control, you get rudimentary access to your library so you can search for songs, playlists, artists, or albums.
Version 16.2.20.19
- Support Android Auto
- Support Android 10 (Q OS)
The changelog also mentions support for Android 10, so once Samsung's devices get the stable release of the latest OS version, the pre-installed Music player will be ready to work on them.
You can download the update on the Play Store or, if it's not available to you there yet, over at APK Mirror.
SamMobile
- SamMobile
