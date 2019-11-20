The Galaxy Note10 may have taken the spotlight in Samsung's Note series, but the company hasn't forgotten about the Note9 just yet. About a month after the manufacturer brought the Android 10 beta to its latest stylus-equipped flagship, it's ready to test One UI 2.0 and the new OS version on the Galaxy Note9 — in the UK and South Korea, at least.
Note9 owners in those countries can now sign up for the pre-release software through the Samsung Members app, where they should find the below One UI 2.0 beta banner. Once that's done, the test version should be downloadable from the Software update menu in the settings.
One UI 2.0 comes with all the goodies that Google released with Android 10, plus some enhancements specific to Samsung's skin: The company has redesigned the camera app, cut down on excessive animations, and introduced a screen recorder, among many other minor things.
It's not clear when the beta will roll out to more locations, and we also don't know when Samsung will push Android 10 to the Note9's stable release channel. The Galaxy S9 is next in line for the beta, and according to SamMobile, it should arrive next week.
